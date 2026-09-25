This Kolkata label’s Puja collection has saris in light fabrics with heavy kardana work

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Our new festive collection, Pujor Rajkahini, is inspired by Sabyasachi and is a tribute to him. He has been an idol and inspiration for me ever since I got interested in fashion.

For this Puja, we focused on royal and feminine fabrics. We have used pure chiffon, soft organza, mul cotton and raw silk. The base is mostly sheer and flowy, but the work is very heavy and ornate.

The colours are also inspired by Sabyasachi’s signature palette. It includes royal red, off-white and beige, mustard yellow, deep emerald green, and antique gold.

In terms of texture, this time the focus is on hand kardana and floral motif work. You will see big vintage floral embroidery, tiny kardana, zardozi and French knot work, which gives a 3D jewellery-like feel.