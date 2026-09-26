This collection redefines modern menswear with precision tailoring and Indian craft

Menswear is no longer confined to the rules of tradi tional tailoring. Today’s wardrobe is increasingly shaped by individuality, with men seeking garments that reflect their per sonality as much as their sense of style. Yet, as trends evolve, the appeal of precise craftsmanship and thoughtful construction remains unchanged. it is this balance between heritage and modernity that forms the foundation of designer Dhruv Vaish’s latest made-to-measure collection, Lines of Intent. “In tailoring, a line is never accidental. it defines structure, proportion and movement. intent represents the deliberate synthesis of traditional crafts manship and modern silhouettes. every cut, seam and hand-em broidered accent exists with a clear visual and tactile purpose rather than decorative noise,” shares Dhruv.
The title also reflects a broader shift in menswear, where clothing has become an extension of personal identity. “Today’s man wants garments that project confidence without feeling rigid,” says Dhruv. “Whether it’s a classic tuxedo or a modern bundi, people are looking for pieces that feel personal and carry a unique character. Clothing has become an extension of identity and personal narrative.”
One of the collection’s defining inspirations is the inter play of light and shadow. Rather than interpreting the concept through surface embel lishment, Dhruv approaches it through construction, texture and materiality. The result is a series of garments that reveal subtle depth and dimension through movement. “We worked with contrasts like structured silks alongside soft wools and linens,” shares Dhruv. “The embroidery uses tonal threads, metallic wire and micro pleating to catch light as the wearer moves. elements like layered lapels, sculpted plackets and sharp shoulders create highlights and shadows, bringing an architectural quality.”
Traditional indian craftsmanship forms another key pillar of the collection. Dhruv sought to reinterpret heritage techniques in a way that feels relevant to contemporary wardrobes. “Reinterpreting zardozi and aari embroidery into geometric and linear forms was particularly rewarding,” he says. “Instead of floral patterns, we created understated details that integrate seamlessly into sharp blazers and bandhgalas. It allows indian craftsmanship to feel contemporary, versatile and relevant to a global audience.” as a made-to-measure offering, Lines of Intent places the wearer at the centre of the creative process.
Each garment is tailored to individual proportions, preferences and lifestyle requirements, creating a more personal relationship between maker and wearer. “Made-to-measure is a collaboration,” explains Dhruv. “It pushes us to perfect the architecture of the garment while ensuring it feels natural on the person wearing it.” Texture also plays a significant role throughout the collection. a mix of raw silks, fine wool blends, handwoven cotton-linens and textured velvets creates visual interest without relying on excessive ornamentation. At a time when menswear con tinues to evolve beyond conven tional tailoring, Lines of Intent offers a thoughtful balance between craftsmanship and modernity. “I want people to feel grounded, polished and effort lessly confident,” adds Dhruv. “Good tailoring should never feel like a costume. it should feel like an elevated version of yourself.”
Price on request. Available online.