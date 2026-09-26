This collection redefines modern menswear with precision tailoring and Indian craft

Menswear is no longer confined to the rules of tradi tional tailoring. Today’s wardrobe is increasingly shaped by individuality, with men seeking garments that reflect their per sonality as much as their sense of style. Yet, as trends evolve, the appeal of precise craftsmanship and thoughtful construction remains unchanged. it is this balance between heritage and modernity that forms the foundation of designer Dhruv Vaish’s latest made-to-measure collection, Lines of Intent. “In tailoring, a line is never accidental. it defines structure, proportion and movement. intent represents the deliberate synthesis of traditional crafts manship and modern silhouettes. every cut, seam and hand-em broidered accent exists with a clear visual and tactile purpose rather than decorative noise,” shares Dhruv.

From tonal embroidery to sculpted silhouettes, the collection uses light, shadow and texture to modernise zardozi and aari work for a global, contemporary menswear wardrobe

The title also reflects a broader shift in menswear, where clothing has become an extension of personal identity. “Today’s man wants garments that project confidence without feeling rigid,” says Dhruv. “Whether it’s a classic tuxedo or a modern bundi, people are looking for pieces that feel personal and carry a unique character. Clothing has become an extension of identity and personal narrative.”