Verlas’ Alyssa Collection brings modern floral diamond jewellery to India

On choosing floral forms as the central inspiration, Jia says florals never go out of style. “There is a warmth to them that feels personal rather than trend-led, which made them the right foundation for a collection meant to move with a woman through every part of her journey.”

The Alyssa collection moves away from the density of traditional floral jewellery, letting a single bloom carry the design rather than crowding it with detail. “Each floret is reduced to its essential shape, a scatter of diamonds arranged with intent rather than an elaborate cluster, so the flower reads as an idea instead of a literal replica,” says Jia, adding that the collection is built around larger karat weights and romantic floral designs, giving it more presence than Verlas’ softer, everyday designs.