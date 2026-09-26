Verlas’ Alyssa Collection brings modern floral diamond jewellery to India

Florals are having a fine-jewellery moment. New York-based label Verlas brings its Alyssa collection to India, translating blooming florals into contemporary diamond jewellery. Crafted with IGI-certified lab-grown diamonds and BIS-hallmarked 14kt and 9kt gold, the collection moves between delicate everyday pieces and high-impact designs, balancing romance with a distinctly modern sensibility.
A modern take on floral diamond jewellery
Jia Dholakia, head of design at Verlas, tells us that the collection is rooted in the brand’s New York design philosophy. “Alyssa brings a modern approach to floral jewellery. The idea was to take something as universal as a flower and let it live in fine jewellery the way it lives in life, present in the small moments as much as the big ones. The Alyssa Cuatro Floral Hoops are a good place to see that thinking come through, a bloom reworked into something you would actually wear on an ordinary day. It is the same spirit that runs through the entire Alyssa collection,” shares Jia.
On choosing floral forms as the central inspiration, Jia says florals never go out of style. “There is a warmth to them that feels personal rather than trend-led, which made them the right foundation for a collection meant to move with a woman through every part of her journey.”
The Alyssa collection moves away from the density of traditional floral jewellery, letting a single bloom carry the design rather than crowding it with detail. “Each floret is reduced to its essential shape, a scatter of diamonds arranged with intent rather than an elaborate cluster, so the flower reads as an idea instead of a literal replica,” says Jia, adding that the collection is built around larger karat weights and romantic floral designs, giving it more presence than Verlas’ softer, everyday designs.
“What sets it apart isn’t just scale; it’s how wide a range the collection covers within that one floral language. The collection moves from pendant necklaces and studs on one end to hoops, danglers, tennis bracelets and tennis necklaces on the other, all built around the same floret motif in either round or marquise-cut diamonds,” notes Jia.
Rs 17,530 onwards. Available online.
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