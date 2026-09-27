Dishis Designer Jewellery’s Amaliya makes a case for everyday diamonds

Fine jewellery doesn’t have to wait for a special occasion. With Amaliya, Dishi Somani, founder of Dishis Designer Jewellery, makes a case for wearing your diamonds every day. The rose gold collection pairs clean silhouettes with understated detailing across 450-plus designs, created to move effortlessly from workdays to weddings and everything in between.
Rose gold jewellery designed for everyday wear
“The Amaliya collection is our rose gold collection featuring classic yet modern designs. It is designed for everyday wear as well as special occasions,” says Dishi.
Minimalism plays a key role in the collection, and Dishi believes modern jewellery is evolving towards simpler designs. “In recent times, modern jewellery seems to be embracing minimalism since people now desire simplicity, uniqueness, and style over excess. We think that simplicity is the new definition of luxury, whereby craftsmanship and quality of materials are prioritised instead of intricate designs.”
So, which pieces from the collection best reflect her design philosophy? “Our diamond pendants and delicate rings best represent the design philosophy behind Amaliya, where the elegance of rose gold is paired with timeless silhouettes. They are meant to be worn daily but, at the same time, such pieces of jewellery are premium enough to be used for any special occasion in your life,” says Dishi.
Rs 5,000 onwards. Available online.
— manuvipin@newindianexpress.com
@ManuVipin
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