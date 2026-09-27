Dishis Designer Jewellery’s Amaliya makes a case for everyday diamonds

“The Amaliya collection is our rose gold collection featuring classic yet modern designs. It is designed for everyday wear as well as special occasions,” says Dishi.

Minimalism plays a key role in the collection, and Dishi believes modern jewellery is evolving towards simpler designs. “In recent times, modern jewellery seems to be embracing minimalism since people now desire simplicity, uniqueness, and style over excess. We think that simplicity is the new definition of luxury, whereby craftsmanship and quality of materials are prioritised instead of intricate designs.”