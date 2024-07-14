Anant Ambani gifts SRK, Ranveer Singh and other groomsmen luxury Audemars Piguet watches worth INR 2 crore

But the opulence doesn’t stop there. The watch houses the Manufacture Calibre 5134 self-winding movement, showcasing a perpetual calendar with a week indication, day, date, astronomical moon, month, leap year, and the ever-important hours and minutes. A 40-hour power reserve ensures this masterpiece keeps ticking, even after the party ends.

For those who appreciate the finer details, the watch comes complete with an 18K pink gold bracelet, a sleek AP folding buckle, and an additional blue alligator strap for versatility. And fear not, water enthusiasts, this beauty is water-resistant up to 20 meters.