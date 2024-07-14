Anant Ambani gifts SRK, Ranveer Singh and other groomsmen luxury Audemars Piguet watches worth INR 2 crore

Anant Ambani's wedding wasn’t just about love and tradition; it was a celebration of opulence, and the lucky groomsmen were at the receiving end of some serious bling. In a move that perfectly embodies the Ambani family’s flair for the grand, each groomsman received a jaw-dropping INR 2 crore watch from Audemars Piguet!
These luxurious timepieces have become the talk of the town, with guests sharing videos online showcasing the extravagant gift hampers. The sheer elegance and hefty price tag of the watches underscore the unparalleled grandeur of the Ambani wedding.
But what exactly are these coveted timepieces? For the watch aficionados, here’s a closer look: Picture a 41 mm 18K pink gold case, boasting a sapphire crystal back and a screw-locked crown. The exquisite pink gold-toned dial features a mesmerising Grande Tapisserie pattern, accented by blue counters and pink gold hour markers. Royal Oak hands with luminescent coating add a touch of functionality, while a pink gold-toned inner bezel completes the picture of luxury.
But the opulence doesn’t stop there. The watch houses the Manufacture Calibre 5134 self-winding movement, showcasing a perpetual calendar with a week indication, day, date, astronomical moon, month, leap year, and the ever-important hours and minutes. A 40-hour power reserve ensures this masterpiece keeps ticking, even after the party ends.
For those who appreciate the finer details, the watch comes complete with an 18K pink gold bracelet, a sleek AP folding buckle, and an additional blue alligator strap for versatility. And fear not, water enthusiasts, this beauty is water-resistant up to 20 meters.
Anant Ambani's wedding itself was a star-studded affair, with Bollywood A-listers like Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra, and Rajinikanth gracing the occasion. The highlight of the evening was the electrifying dance performances by Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra, with Rajinikanth even joining Ranveer for an impromptu rendition of Galla Goodiyan. The presence of cricket legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni added another layer of excitement to the already-charged atmosphere.