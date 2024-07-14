PM Narendra Modi attends Anant-Radhika’s Shubh Aashirwad; newlyweds seek his blessings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the Shubh Aashirwad (blessing ceremony) of newlyweds Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant on Saturday (July 13). A video from the star-studded wedding festivities was shared online showed the PM meeting the couple and their family. Anant and Radhika paid their respects to the Prime Minister by touching his feet and he was seen giving a gift to the newly married couple.
On Saturday, prominent politicians such as Chirag Paswan, Hema Malini, Ravi Kisan, Pawan Kalyan, and Chandrababu Naidu, along with many spiritual leaders were also present.
The guest list for Anant Ambani and Radhika’s Shubh Aashirwad included VVIP political leaders and Bollywood stars, the Thackeray family, Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde, and several international personalities in attendance.
Before attending the event, PM Modi launched and laid the foundation stone for projects in Mumbai. He inaugurated the INS Towers, the Indian Newspaper Society’s secretariat in Mumbai’s Bandra-Kurla Complex.
The event marked another highlight in the month-long celebrations of Anant, the youngest son of Asia's richest man, and pharmaceutical heiress and childhood sweetheart Radhika. The couple tied the knot on Friday in a lavish wedding.
The Jio World Convention Centre was resplendent with opulent decorations, which reflected the grandeur of the occasion. Guests donned their finest attire, with many Bollywood stars making fashion statements that turned heads. Social media buzzed with posts and stories from the event, showcasing the glamour and scale of the celebration.
The festivities continue with the Mangal Utsav, or wedding reception, scheduled to be held today, promising another evening of festivities.