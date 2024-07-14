PM Narendra Modi attends Anant-Radhika’s Shubh Aashirwad; newlyweds seek his blessings

Before attending the event, PM Modi launched and laid the foundation stone for projects in Mumbai. He inaugurated the INS Towers, the Indian Newspaper Society’s secretariat in Mumbai’s Bandra-Kurla Complex.

The event marked another highlight in the month-long celebrations of Anant, the youngest son of Asia's richest man, and pharmaceutical heiress and childhood sweetheart Radhika. The couple tied the knot on Friday in a lavish wedding.

The Jio World Convention Centre was resplendent with opulent decorations, which reflected the grandeur of the occasion. Guests donned their finest attire, with many Bollywood stars making fashion statements that turned heads. Social media buzzed with posts and stories from the event, showcasing the glamour and scale of the celebration.