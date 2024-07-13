Shah Rukh Khan touches Amitabh Bachchan’s feet; greets Rajinikanth with folded hands at the Ambani wedding

Shah Rukh Khan made a significant impact at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding on July 12, where his heartfelt gestures towards film industry legends and energetic dance moves became the talk of the event.
In a video recorded at the event that has gone viral on X now, the actor can be seen touching the feet of Amitabh Bachchan and his wife Jaya Bachchan. This traditional Indian gesture of deep respect highlighted Shah Rukh’s reverence for the power couple. The act was widely shared on social media, capturing the hearts of fans and fellow attendees. Following this, Shah Rukh shared a light-hearted moment with Jaya Bachchan, further showcasing his warm and respectful demeanor.
In another widely circulated video, Shah Rukh greeted Rajinikanth and his wife, Latha, with folded hands.This interaction underscored the mutual admiration and respect among the film industry's most esteemed personalities.
Adding to the festive spirit, Shah Rukh Khan’s dance with Nita Ambani during Anant Ambani’s baraat also went viral. The actor’s enthusiasm and lively performance, surrounded by stars like Arjun Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, and Vicky Kaushal, energised the celebrations and delighted the guests.
His respectful gestures and spirited participation in the festivities exemplified why he remains an enduring favorite in the industry.
Shah Rukh Khan’s actions at the wedding highlighted his respect for industry veterans and his ability to connect and entertain, leaving a lasting impression on all who witnessed the event. His presence added a unique charm to the celebration, making it a memorable occasion for everyone involved.