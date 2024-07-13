Shah Rukh Khan touches Amitabh Bachchan’s feet; greets Rajinikanth with folded hands at the Ambani wedding

Shah Rukh Khan made a significant impact at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding on July 12, where his heartfelt gestures towards film industry legends and energetic dance moves became the talk of the event.

In a video recorded at the event that has gone viral on X now, the actor can be seen touching the feet of Amitabh Bachchan and his wife Jaya Bachchan. This traditional Indian gesture of deep respect highlighted Shah Rukh’s reverence for the power couple. The act was widely shared on social media, capturing the hearts of fans and fellow attendees. Following this, Shah Rukh shared a light-hearted moment with Jaya Bachchan, further showcasing his warm and respectful demeanor.

In another widely circulated video, Shah Rukh greeted Rajinikanth and his wife, Latha, with folded hands.This interaction underscored the mutual admiration and respect among the film industry's most esteemed personalities.

Take a look at the video: