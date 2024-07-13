Isha Ambani steals the show at the Ambani wedding with her custom-made diamond necklace

Last night, Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani wore a stunning diamond necklace with rare pink, blue, green and orange diamonds for her brother Anant Ambani’s wedding. The piece, called the Garden of Love and designed by diamond merchant Kantilal Chhotalal, was crafted over 4000 artisan hours.

At the core of the necklace is a stunning heart-shaped blue diamond, beautifully framed by meticulously cut portrait diamonds. The necklace dazzles with a mix of white portrait-cut diamonds and vivid coloured gems, crafting a breathtaking visual story of beauty and luxury.

It was complimented by equally beautiful earrings and a maang teeka. The jewellery adorned with coloured diamonds brought an opulent look to Isha's ensemble.