Food, fashion and extravagant gifts: Unmatched opulence at the Anant-Radhika wedding

Gifts galore

Any celebration in Indian tradition is incomplete without gifts from loved ones. Long ahead of the wedding, Anant Ambani had received an INR 640 crore Dubai villa as a wedding gift from his parents, Nita and Mukesh Ambani. They didn’t stop there; they gifted the couple a Bentley Continental GTC Speed costing INR 4.5 crore, and a pearl and diamond choker to Radhika before the marriage.

The tradition of bestowing lavish gifts to their children continues in the family of India’s richest.