Food, fashion and extravagant gifts: Unmatched opulence at the Anant-Radhika wedding

Undoubtedly one of the richest families in India, the Ambanis quite elegantly held up their own when it comes to splurging on celebrations. Their lavishness is something out of the ordinary. Weddings are the one occasion where Indians spare no expense. So, when it comes to the affluent, one can only imagine how big a celebration it could be. Here's how the Ambanis rocked the Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant wedding.
We all know that food is a huge part of Indian weddings. Close to 2,500 dishes curated by Indore's top chefs are the highlights of the elaborate menu. Starting from street food to fine delicacies, the Ambanis have not left any ‘plate’ unturned for the wedding. Indore’s special street food including garadu chaat and Varanasi’s tomato chaat so the world gets a taste of the local flavours of India. A team of 21 chefs from Indore will offer Japanese, Thai, Mexican, Parsi Thali and Pan Asian cuisines for guests to enjoy.
Marriage ceremonies are all about dressing up and getting into the beauty game. So, one can only imagine the amount of extravagant jewellery the Ambanis wore for the wedding. Embracing tradition, Radhika is seen wearing a heavy necklace complementing a choker and long, golden jhumkas at a pre-wedding event this morning. Since their pre-wedding ceremony, Anant has been seen wearing a 50-carat diamond placed in a custom-made lion brooch, which stole the attention of the people quite justifiably.
Any celebration in Indian tradition is incomplete without gifts from loved ones. Long ahead of the wedding, Anant Ambani had received an INR 640 crore Dubai villa as a wedding gift from his parents, Nita and Mukesh Ambani. They didn’t stop there; they gifted the couple a Bentley Continental GTC Speed costing INR 4.5 crore, and a pearl and diamond choker to Radhika before the marriage.
The tradition of bestowing lavish gifts to their children continues in the family of India’s richest.