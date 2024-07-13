Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are finally married!

The youngest son of billionaire businessman Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani, and Radhika Merchant, daughter of businessman Viren Merchant, got married in a lavish ceremony on Friday at Mumbai's Jio World Convention Centre.
What might be called the "wedding of the decade" was graced by luminaries from around the world, Bollywood celebs and political dignitaries, bringing together the best of bling and tradition.
The highlight of the evening was, of course, the bride, who sported an ivory zardousi cut-work ensemble consists of a trailing ghagra layered with a second detachable trail, a 5-meter head veil and a tissue shoulder dupatta. The ensemble was a creation of designer duo Abu Jaani and Sandeep Khosla. During the varmaala ceremony, an adorable moment of the couple holding hands together went viral.
While FIFA President Gianni Infantino was spotted dancing with actor Ranveer Singh at the wedding, what grabbed eyeballs the most was actress Madhuri Dixit who was seen dancing to the iconic Bollywood number Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai.
Bollywood's crème de la crème including Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Varun Dhawan and many more stars attended the wedding along with their families. Southern superstars Rajinikanth, Ram Charan and Mahesh Babu were seen at the wedding.
The wedding spans three days: July 12 was the Shubh Vivah, July 13 is the Shubh Aashirwad and July 14 is the Mangal Utsav. The Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai is hosting all the events.