Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are finally married!

The youngest son of billionaire businessman Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani, and Radhika Merchant, daughter of businessman Viren Merchant, got married in a lavish ceremony on Friday at Mumbai's Jio World Convention Centre.

What might be called the "wedding of the decade" was graced by luminaries from around the world, Bollywood celebs and political dignitaries, bringing together the best of bling and tradition.

The highlight of the evening was, of course, the bride, who sported an ivory zardousi cut-work ensemble consists of a trailing ghagra layered with a second detachable trail, a 5-meter head veil and a tissue shoulder dupatta. The ensemble was a creation of designer duo Abu Jaani and Sandeep Khosla. During the varmaala ceremony, an adorable moment of the couple holding hands together went viral.

Take a look at the post by the Chinese ambassador to India, Xu Feihong, who shared exclusive pictures: