Anant-Radhika wedding kicks off with baarat; John Cena aces the Indian ethnic look

The day has finally arrived when Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant tie the knot and vow to a lifetime of commitment. The grand baarat arrived at the wedding venue at Jio World Convention Centre. Celebrities such as Ranveer Singh, Ananya Panday, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and Arjun Kapoor were seen dancing and celebrating the event.

Dressed in a golden sherwani with intricate handiwork in it, Anant Ambani was ready to play the part of a groom. Nita Ambani, dressed in peach silk ghagra, brought out the cultural legacy of India through her outfit. The blouse worn was a jaali crafted in naqshi and saadi gold. The ensemble, with its regal aura, is finished with dazzling Swarovski crystals.