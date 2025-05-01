Trends

Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone stun with their looks at WAVES Summit 2025

Find out more about Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt's stunning fits at WAVES Summit 2025.
Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone stun with their looks at WAVES Summit 2025
Check out these celeb looks at the WAVES Summit 2025Instagram
Published on
Updated on
2 min read

The WAVES Summit 2025 kicked off in Mumbai with a star-studded lineup of Indian cinema’s biggest names, and the red carpet did not disappoint.

Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt brought their A-game with their gorgeous attire, capturing attention at the grand event.

Alia Bhatt's poses in a Paithani Sari

Alia Bhatt turned heads in a breathtaking Paithani sari, a tribute to Maharashtra’s rich textile heritage. Draped in the traditional nauvari style with a kashta tuck, Alia’s choice of attire paid homage to the region’s culture and craftsmanship. She added her own modern flair to the look, making it both timeless and contemporary.

Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone stun with their looks at WAVES Summit 2025
Alia Bhatt's Maharashtra Day look Instagram

Sharing the look on Instagram, Alia highlighted the significance of the event, which brings together talent from across industries, noting, "From cinema to gaming, from craft to tech… our stories, our talent, our vision, ready to lead."

Her sari not only showcased the beauty of Paithani but also made a cultural statement, seamlessly fitting in with the theme of the summit.

Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone stun with their looks at WAVES Summit 2025
Deepika PadukoneInstagram

Deepika Padukone’s wore a House of Masaba salwar suit

Deepika Padukone, known for her impeccable fashion sense, opted for a sophisticated look in a custom-made muted gold salwar suit by Masaba Gupta. The outfit, featuring intricate hand embroidery from the designer’s ‘Paan Phool’ & ‘Son Vriksha’ motifs, offered a perfect blend of traditional and contemporary elements.

Deepika’s styling was as flawless as ever, thanks to her long-time collaborator, Shaleena Nathani. The salwar suit’s elegance was further accentuated with a matching potli bag, adding a touch of refinement. Deepika’s graceful ensemble stood out for its understated beauty and craftsmanship, making her one of the evening’s best-dressed.

Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone stun with their looks at WAVES Summit 2025
Deepika Padukone in a muted gold salwar by MasabaInstagram

Both Alia and Deepika's outfits stood out for their cultural references and timeless appeal, embodying elegance while also embracing their roots.

The World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) has officially begun at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on May 1, marking the start of a four-day event that will bring together over 100 artists, investors, and policymakers to shape the future of the creative industry.

Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone stun with their looks at WAVES Summit 2025
Priyanka Chopra lauds PM Modi for historic WAVES 2025
Deepika Padukone Argentina
WAVES summit 2025
Alia Bhatt WAVES Summit 2025

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com