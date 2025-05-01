Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone stun with their looks at WAVES Summit 2025

The WAVES Summit 2025 kicked off in Mumbai with a star-studded lineup of Indian cinema’s biggest names, and the red carpet did not disappoint.
Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt brought their A-game with their gorgeous attire, capturing attention at the grand event.
Alia Bhatt's poses in a Paithani Sari
Alia Bhatt turned heads in a breathtaking Paithani sari, a tribute to Maharashtra’s rich textile heritage. Draped in the traditional nauvari style with a kashta tuck, Alia’s choice of attire paid homage to the region’s culture and craftsmanship. She added her own modern flair to the look, making it both timeless and contemporary.
Sharing the look on Instagram, Alia highlighted the significance of the event, which brings together talent from across industries, noting, "From cinema to gaming, from craft to tech… our stories, our talent, our vision, ready to lead."
Her sari not only showcased the beauty of Paithani but also made a cultural statement, seamlessly fitting in with the theme of the summit.
Deepika Padukone’s wore a House of Masaba salwar suit
Deepika Padukone, known for her impeccable fashion sense, opted for a sophisticated look in a custom-made muted gold salwar suit by Masaba Gupta. The outfit, featuring intricate hand embroidery from the designer’s ‘Paan Phool’ & ‘Son Vriksha’ motifs, offered a perfect blend of traditional and contemporary elements.
Deepika’s styling was as flawless as ever, thanks to her long-time collaborator, Shaleena Nathani. The salwar suit’s elegance was further accentuated with a matching potli bag, adding a touch of refinement. Deepika’s graceful ensemble stood out for its understated beauty and craftsmanship, making her one of the evening’s best-dressed.
Both Alia and Deepika's outfits stood out for their cultural references and timeless appeal, embodying elegance while also embracing their roots.
The World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) has officially begun at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on May 1, marking the start of a four-day event that will bring together over 100 artists, investors, and policymakers to shape the future of the creative industry.