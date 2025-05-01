Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone stun with their looks at WAVES Summit 2025

The WAVES Summit 2025 kicked off in Mumbai with a star-studded lineup of Indian cinema’s biggest names, and the red carpet did not disappoint.

Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt brought their A-game with their gorgeous attire, capturing attention at the grand event.

Alia Bhatt's poses in a Paithani Sari

Alia Bhatt turned heads in a breathtaking Paithani sari, a tribute to Maharashtra’s rich textile heritage. Draped in the traditional nauvari style with a kashta tuck, Alia’s choice of attire paid homage to the region’s culture and craftsmanship. She added her own modern flair to the look, making it both timeless and contemporary.