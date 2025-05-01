Priyanka Chopra lauds PM Modi for historic WAVES 2025

Priyanka Chopra has expressed her fervent support for the summit WAVES 2025, describing it as a "bold step" and a "historic moment" for India's entertainment industry.

The actor took to Instagram to share her excitement, highlighting the summit's potential to showcase Indian talent on a global stage. She also conveyed her gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his unwavering support of the creative sector.

Priyanka Chopra hails WAVES 2025 as a landmark moment for Indian talent

Priyanka emphasised that WAVES, the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit, held in Mumbai from May 1-4, signifies India's readiness to lead in the global creative economy. She praised the summit for bringing together over 10,000 delegates, including creators, companies and startups from more than 90 countries. This convergence, she believes, will provide a platform for India's diverse industries, from cinema to gaming and technology, to unite and present a powerful collective voice.

The summit, inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi, aims to foster innovation, creativity and collaboration within the audio-visual industry. Priyanka highlighted how WAVES bridges India's rich storytelling traditions with the future of global entertainment. She noted that India has always possessed immense talent and cultural wealth and now has the platform to showcase it.