Instagram crackdown: Are Fawad Khan, Atif Aslam, Ali Sethi's pages still visible to Indian users?

Profiles of popular Pakistani actors like Hania Aamir, Mahira Khan, Sajal Aly, and Imran Abbas are not visible to Indian users. Their pages now display an ‘Account not available in India’ message on Instagram, which cites compliance with a ‘legal request’ as the reason for restriction.

Other blocked names include Ali Zafar, Sanam Saeed, Bilal Abbas, Momina Mustehsan, and Iqra Aziz. However, celebrities such as Fawad Khan, Mawra Hocane, Atif Aslam, Ali Sethi, Shae Gill, and Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan remain visible to Indian users, sparking questions about the criteria used to decide which accounts were targeted.