Hania Aamir, Mahira Khan and more Pakistani celebs blocked on Instagram in India; Here’s what we know

When Indian users attempted to check out the profiles of stars like Hania Aamir, who is loved for her performances in Mere Humsafar and Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, they got a message stating, “Account not available in India. This is because we complied with a legal request to restrict this content.”

Hania Aamir responded with a note on her Instagram story, writing, “...I respectfully request the Prime Minister of India: we, the common people of Pakistan, have done nothing wrong to India. It is the Pakistani army and Islamist terrorists who are behind the Pahalgam terrorist attack...Please take action against the Pakistani army and the terrorists, not the innocent citizens.”