Hania Aamir, Mahira Khan and more Pakistani celebs blocked on Instagram in India; Here’s what we know

This week, several well-known Pakistani celebrities, including Hania Aamir, Mahira Khan, and Ali Zafar, found their Instagram accounts blocked for users in India, sparking a lively debate on social media. These restrictions are part of a larger digital crackdown that followed the Indian government's decision to ban 16 Pakistani YouTube channels for supposedly sharing provocative content.
When Indian users attempted to check out the profiles of stars like Hania Aamir, who is loved for her performances in Mere Humsafar and Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, they got a message stating, “Account not available in India. This is because we complied with a legal request to restrict this content.”
Hania Aamir responded with a note on her Instagram story, writing, “...I respectfully request the Prime Minister of India: we, the common people of Pakistan, have done nothing wrong to India. It is the Pakistani army and Islamist terrorists who are behind the Pahalgam terrorist attack...Please take action against the Pakistani army and the terrorists, not the innocent citizens.”
Mahira Khan, who made her Bollywood debut alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Raees, and musician Ali Zafar also faced account restrictions. Interestingly, other Pakistani public figures, like Fawad Khan and Atif Aslam, are still visible on the platform, prompting many users to question the selective nature of these actions.
The unevenness in the blocked accounts has raised eyebrows. While many prominent figures have been hidden from Indian users, others, such as Mawra Hocane, Danish Taimoor, and Ali Sethi, remain accessible. Social media users have expressed their confusion and frustration, with some calling for a more uniform approach to these restrictions.
These Instagram restrictions are part of a wider series of actions amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, following the Pahalgam attack.. In recent weeks, India has taken a firmer stance on various fronts, including trade, diplomacy, and digital interactions. Although no official reason has been given for the selective blocking of Instagram accounts, this move highlights the growing divide between the entertainment industries of the two countries.