Ajith Kumar turns 54: Shalini shares unseen photos from 2024 race-themed birthday bash

Ajith’s birthday comes right after receiving a significant national honour — the Padma Bhushan, India’s third-highest civilian award, which he was presented with on April 28 in New Delhi by President Droupadi Murmu. His team also shared a congratulatory message celebrating his contributions to Indian cinema and motorsports.

However, the festivities were momentarily disrupted when Ajith sustained a minor leg injury at the Chennai airport while navigating through a throng of fans and media upon his return from Delhi. He spent a few hours in a private hospital for physiotherapy before being discharged later that evening.