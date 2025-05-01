Ajith Kumar turns 54: Shalini shares unseen photos from 2024 race-themed birthday bash

Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar celebrates his 54th birthday today. Known for his reserved public persona and electrifying performances on screen, this year Ajith chose to keep his birthday low-key, a contrast to his professionally explosive 2025.
To commemorate the occasion, Ajith’s wife, former actress Shalini Ajith Kumar, took to Instagram to share a collection of never-before-seen photos from his 53rd birthday last year. The images, brimming with warmth and personal touches, showcased a race-themed party that highlighted Ajith’s passion for motorsports. Shalini and their kids, Anoushka and Aadvik, embraced the theme with their outfits, while Ajith opted for a more laid-back look. One of the standout photos features the gorgeous Ducati motorcycle that Shalini gifted him.
In her post, she wrote, “A birthday memory from 2024, because great days deserve to be remembered forever,” adding a touch of nostalgia that resonated with fans.
Ajith’s birthday comes right after receiving a significant national honour — the Padma Bhushan, India’s third-highest civilian award, which he was presented with on April 28 in New Delhi by President Droupadi Murmu. His team also shared a congratulatory message celebrating his contributions to Indian cinema and motorsports.
However, the festivities were momentarily disrupted when Ajith sustained a minor leg injury at the Chennai airport while navigating through a throng of fans and media upon his return from Delhi. He spent a few hours in a private hospital for physiotherapy before being discharged later that evening.
The Good Bad Ugly star, whose latest film is still showing in theatres around the world, is currently recuperating at home. He’s expected to head to Europe soon for some upcoming racing events.