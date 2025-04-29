Ajith Kumar honoured with Padma Bhushan: Director Adhik Ravichandran celebrates "The king has been crowned"

Ajith made it clear that the award was not only a personal achievement but also a reflection of the collective support he has received throughout his journey. He began by thanking his colleagues in the film industry, including seniors, peers, and everyone who had been part of his cinematic journey. "Your inspiration, collaboration, and support have been instrumental in my journey, including my passion for other areas as well," he stated.

The actor also took a moment to express his gratitude toward the sports communities that have supported him over the years. "I am also grateful for the support I’ve received from the motor racing and sports shooting fraternity. I thank the Madras Motor Sports Club (MMSC), the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI), the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT), the National Rifle Association of India, and the Chennai Rifle Club for encouraging sports and the community of sportspersons," he said.

Ajith's heartfelt thanks extended to his family and friends as well. "To my family and friends: Your love and support have been both a refuge and a source of strength. I wish my late father had lived to see this day. Yet, I like to think he would be proud that his spirit and legacy live on in all that I do," Ajith wrote. He also expressed his gratitude toward his mother for her unwavering love and sacrifices that helped him reach where he is today.

The actor reserved special thanks for his wife, Shalini, and children, Anoushka and Aadvik. "To Shalini, my wife and companion of nearly 25 wonderful years: Your partnership has been a joy and cornerstone of my success. And to my children, Anoushka and Aadvik: You are my pride and the light of my life, motivating me to set an example for how to do well and live right," Ajith added.

Finally, Ajith turned his gratitude toward his fans, supporters, and well-wishers. "Lastly, to all my fans, supporters, and well-wishers: Your unwavering love and support have fueled my passion and dedication. This award is as much yours as it is mine. Thank you all for this incredible honour and for being part of this journey. I am committed to continuing to serve with integrity and passion and wish you all just as well on your own journeys. With utmost gratitude, Ajith Kumar," he concluded.