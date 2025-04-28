Padma Awards 2025: Ajith Kumar, Balakrishna, Arijit Singh, Shekhar Kapur and Ricky Kej honoured in Delhi

The grandeur of Rashtrapati Bhavan was on full display today as the Padma Awards 2025 were presented by President Droupadi Murmu at the first Civil Investiture Ceremony of the year. Celebrating outstanding contributions across fields, the Padma Awards — Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri — continue to stand as one of India's highest civilian honours.
In a moment of immense pride for the entertainment industry, a host of celebrated figures received their accolades. South cinema legend Nandamuri Balakrishna and Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar were among the notable names honoured. In the music world, playback sensation Arijit Singh and Grammy-winning composer Ricky Kej received recognition for their artistic brilliance. Visionary filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, known for crafting cinematic epics, was also celebrated for his contributions to the arts.
Adding a bittersweet note to the event, late ghazal maestro Pankaj Udhas was honoured posthumously, a tribute to a voice that touched millions.
The Padma Awards brings to light India’s cultural and intellectual richness, recognising achievements across disciplines including arts, social work, public affairs, science, engineering, trade, industry, medicine, literature, education, sports, and civil service. This year’s recipients truly represent the spirit of excellence and dedication. From blockbuster films to soul-stirring music, their work continues to shape India’s global identity. As the cameras flashed and applause rang through the majestic Rashtrapati Bhavan, it was clear: greatness knows no bounds, and the Padma Awards remain a symbol of India’s quest for excellence.