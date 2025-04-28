Padma Awards 2025: Ajith Kumar, Balakrishna, Arijit Singh, Shekhar Kapur and Ricky Kej honoured in Delhi

In a moment of immense pride for the entertainment industry, a host of celebrated figures received their accolades. South cinema legend Nandamuri Balakrishna and Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar were among the notable names honoured. In the music world, playback sensation Arijit Singh and Grammy-winning composer Ricky Kej received recognition for their artistic brilliance. Visionary filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, known for crafting cinematic epics, was also celebrated for his contributions to the arts.

Adding a bittersweet note to the event, late ghazal maestro Pankaj Udhas was honoured posthumously, a tribute to a voice that touched millions.