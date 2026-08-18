Georgina Rodriguez wore a statement Garden of Kalahari diamond necklace worth 50 million dollars for her wedding

The model and social media influencer got married to footballer Ronald on August 11 in an intimate ceremony at home. Her wedding look was anything but traditional. As a bride she chose to keep it simple and opted for a white Gucci silk-faille skirt suit. But what grabbed eyeballs was the statement diamond necklace she matched with her look. That diamond necklace is part of the Garden of Kalahari collection and is estimated at a price point of 50 million dollars. Interestingly, it is not the first time that Georgina is wearing a piece from this striking collection. She had previously worn diamond earrings to the Met Gala 2026.

The necklace itself has a 50 carat diamond right at the centre. Its brilliant cut is eye catching and one just cannot overlook the beauty of its D- colour. The piece is a dramatic statement one and is definitely a non-traditional choice for a wedding. The heavy centre-stone is surrounded by intricate rows of smaller, finely cut diamonds that give the necklace an overall floral-cut appearance. As per reports, the total weight of the necklace is around 146 carats. But the surprises don’t end here. Two of the pieces can be detached from the necklace making it smaller in appearance, and worn as ear-rings to complete the look. Brides looking for some drama can definitely opt for this dramatic set.