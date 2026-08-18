Georgina Rodriguez wore a statement Garden of Kalahari diamond necklace worth 50 million dollars for her wedding

Did you notice the dazzling statement diamond neckpiece Georgina Rodriguez wore for her wedding with Cristiano Ronaldo? That is the famous Garden of Kalahari collection from Chopard and it has a history you wouldn’t want to miss. Far away from Georgina’s living room, the mines of Botswana glowed extra shinier in 2015 when a 342 carat Queen of Kalahari rough diamond was discovered. The luxury brand acquired this diamond and instead of creating masterpiece they cut it and made 23 masterpieces naming the collection – Garden of Kalahari.
The model and social media influencer got married to footballer Ronald on August 11 in an intimate ceremony at home. Her wedding look was anything but traditional. As a bride she chose to keep it simple and opted for a white Gucci silk-faille skirt suit. But what grabbed eyeballs was the statement diamond necklace she matched with her look. That diamond necklace is part of the Garden of Kalahari collection and is estimated at a price point of 50 million dollars. Interestingly, it is not the first time that Georgina is wearing a piece from this striking collection. She had previously worn diamond earrings to the Met Gala 2026.
The necklace itself has a 50 carat diamond right at the centre. Its brilliant cut is eye catching and one just cannot overlook the beauty of its D- colour. The piece is a dramatic statement one and is definitely a non-traditional choice for a wedding. The heavy centre-stone is surrounded by intricate rows of smaller, finely cut diamonds that give the necklace an overall floral-cut appearance. As per reports, the total weight of the necklace is around 146 carats. But the surprises don’t end here. Two of the pieces can be detached from the necklace making it smaller in appearance, and worn as ear-rings to complete the look. Brides looking for some drama can definitely opt for this dramatic set.
From the mines to the red carpets
Other pieces from the Garden of Kalahari collection have made appearances at different red carpet events through the course of their existence. So far, one of the most stunning pairing of these jewels can be traced to Beyonce’s 2026 Met Gala look. Charlize Theron and Rihanna have both worn ear-rings from the collection for the Academy Awards 2017 and Diamond Ball New York 2018 respectively. Sabrina Carpenter added style to a neckpiece when she wore it as a backlace during the 2025 Grammy Awards. Lady Gaga also attended the ‘ A Star is Born’ premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival wearing earrings from the Garden of Kalahari collection. This collection is a testament to Chopard’s unique eye for design, detailing and value of extra-ordinary diamonds.
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