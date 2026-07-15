Inside Nita Ambani's jewellery vault: Natural gemstone pieces which steal the show

When Nita Ambani steps out, it’s a masterclass in gemology. The Reliance Foundation chairperson has built one of the most extraordinary natural diamond collections on the planet, with rare historic stones as well as bespoke modern commissions. Here are seven pieces that prove it.
At a gala, Nita turned heads in a six-strand Basra pearl choker anchored by a 101-carat pinkish-brown old-mine rose-cut, pear-shaped diamond. She completed the look with matching diamond and Baroque pearl chandelier earrings.
Proof that her collection isn't diamonds alone, this emerald-and-diamond sautoir, crafted by storied Mumbai jeweler Kantilal Chhotalal, was assembled using stones pulled straight from Nita’s personal collection. It says that many of her single pieces are really archives unto themselves.
Few pieces carry more history than this Pachchikam-style armband, inspired by a Mughal-era ornament linked to Emperor Shah Jahan. Set with two uncut rubies and more than 30 diamonds, it bridges centuries of craftsmanship with royal provenance.
One of the most valuable pieces in her rotation: a Mughal-inspired emerald and diamond necklace reportedly valued at $60 million. Two Colombian emeralds weighing an astonishing 560 and 303 carats sit suspended within an intricate lattice of diamonds.
Another Kantilal Chhotalal commission, this bespoke necklace features five rows of solitaire diamonds encircling a 100-carat yellow diamond centerpiece, paired with an 80-carat emerald-cut solitaire drop.
A softer, more contemporary entry: a Paraíba tourmaline and heart-shaped diamond necklace featuring a 10-carat heart-shaped diamond by celebrated jeweller Glen Spiro, set in turquoise titanium for an unexpected, modern edge.
Rounding out the list is the Mirror of Paradise ring, set with a 52.58-carat Golconda diamond and valued at over $6.5 million. Golconda diamonds — mined from India's legendary Golconda region — are prized above nearly all other stones for their exceptional clarity, and this ring is considered one of the finest examples in private hands today.
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