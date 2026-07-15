Inside Nita Ambani's jewellery vault: Natural gemstone pieces which steal the show

Worth millions and crafted by some of the world's finest jewellers, these seven pieces are among the crown jewels of Nita Ambani's collection
Inside Nita Ambani's jewellery vault: Natural gemstone pieces which steal the show
Nita Ambani's most extraordinary diamond jewels, from Golconda to Mughal

When Nita Ambani steps out, it’s a masterclass in gemology. The Reliance Foundation chairperson has built one of the most extraordinary natural diamond collections on the planet, with rare historic stones as well as bespoke modern commissions. Here are seven pieces that prove it.

1. The 101-carat showstopper

Nita Ambani diamonds
A six-strand Basra pearl choker centred on a 101-carat pinkish-brown old-mine rose-cut pear-shaped diamond, paired with diamond and Baroque pearl chandelier earrings

At a gala, Nita turned heads in a six-strand Basra pearl choker anchored by a 101-carat pinkish-brown old-mine rose-cut, pear-shaped diamond. She completed the look with matching diamond and Baroque pearl chandelier earrings.

2. The emerald sautoir

Nita Ambani rare diamonds
Crafted by Mumbai jeweller Kantilal Chhotalal, this emerald-and-diamond sautoir was assembled using gemstones from Nita Ambani's personal collection

Proof that her collection isn't diamonds alone, this emerald-and-diamond sautoir, crafted by storied Mumbai jeweler Kantilal Chhotalal, was assembled using stones pulled straight from Nita’s personal collection. It says that many of her single pieces are really archives unto themselves.

3. A Mughal emperor's armband, reimagined

Nita Ambani Pachchikam-style armband
Inspired by a Mughal-era ornament associated with Emperor Shah Jahan, this Pachchikam-style armband is set with two uncut rubies and more than 30 diamonds

Few pieces carry more history than this Pachchikam-style armband, inspired by a Mughal-era ornament linked to Emperor Shah Jahan. Set with two uncut rubies and more than 30 diamonds, it bridges centuries of craftsmanship with royal provenance.

4. The $60 million emerald lattice

Nita Ambani Colombian emeralds
This Mughal-inspired necklace features two exceptional Colombian emeralds weighing 560 and 303 carats, suspended within an intricate diamond lattice

One of the most valuable pieces in her rotation: a Mughal-inspired emerald and diamond necklace reportedly valued at $60 million. Two Colombian emeralds weighing an astonishing 560 and 303 carats sit suspended within an intricate lattice of diamonds.

5. The yellow diamond showpiece

Nita Ambani Kantilal Chhotalal jewellery
A bespoke Kantilal Chhotalal creation with five rows of solitaire diamonds, highlighted by a 100-carat yellow diamond and an 80-carat emerald-cut solitaire drop

Another Kantilal Chhotalal commission, this bespoke necklace features five rows of solitaire diamonds encircling a 100-carat yellow diamond centerpiece, paired with an 80-carat emerald-cut solitaire drop.

6. The Glen Spiro heart

Nita Ambani Paraíba tourmalines
Designed by Glen Spiro, this contemporary necklace pairs a 10-carat heart-shaped diamond with vivid Paraíba tourmalines, set in turquoise titanium

A softer, more contemporary entry: a Paraíba tourmaline and heart-shaped diamond necklace featuring a 10-carat heart-shaped diamond by celebrated jeweller Glen Spiro, set in turquoise titanium for an unexpected, modern edge.

7. The mirror of paradise

Nita Ambani Mirror of Paradise ring
The iconic Mirror of Paradise ring features a 52.58-carat Golconda diamond, celebrated for its exceptional clarity and historic provenance

Rounding out the list is the Mirror of Paradise ring, set with a 52.58-carat Golconda diamond and valued at over $6.5 million. Golconda diamonds — mined from India's legendary Golconda region — are prized above nearly all other stones for their exceptional clarity, and this ring is considered one of the finest examples in private hands today.

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