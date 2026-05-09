Reflect her love back: Meaningful Mother’s Day gifts that carry emotion and intention

Every home, every memory, and every milestone carries a trace of her love, shaping life in ways that are often felt more than spoken. This Mother’s Day is a chance to reflect that love back to her in a way that feels deeply personal, thoughtful, and lasting. Carefully chosen creations become more than gifts — they turn into symbols of appreciation, carrying emotion, intention, and meaning.
Under soft evening light, NUDE’s Mr & Mrs Night Tall Water Set by The Bar Collective brings design poetry to her bedside. The crystalline bottle and sculptural cup with a sleeping-face stopper turn a simple act into a calming nightly ritual. This Mother’s Day, it becomes a subtle expression of serenity and graceful living.
`10,574. Available online.
A Mother’s Day gift that speaks in brilliance, the Halo Heart Danglers by House of Quadri are a beautiful expression of love. Featuring heart-shaped diamonds framed in a delicate micro-pavé halo, these earrings blend classic elegance with grace. Their refined drop silhouette catches the light beautifully, adding a subtle yet striking shimmer. A meaningful piece designed to be cherished for years, they reflect lasting affection.
`1,19,000. Available online.
Thoughtfully curated for moments of calm and connection, the Signature Fig Tree Gift Box makes a beautiful Mother’s Day gesture. Bringing together a hand-poured candle and signature reed diffuser, it fills any space with lush fig notes layered with soft woody undertones. Crafted with natural soy wax, this elegant set invites her to pause, unwind, and feel cherished.
`4,199. Available online.
Mother’s Day calls for gifts that feel both thoughtful and lasting, and the Arco Pendant Lamp – Tall does just that. With its lantern-inspired silhouette, it casts a warm, ambient glow that creates a soothing atmosphere. Its sculptural minimalism blends seamlessly into dining corners or reading spaces, adding depth and calm to everyday living.
`13,350. Available online.
Made for bodies that embrace every beautiful stage of motherhood, Bungalow Swims blends ease with effortless style. From Barcelona one-pieces in fresh matcha and mango hues to breezy cover-ups and sarongs, each piece prioritises comfort and confidence. With size-inclusive fits and flattering silhouettes, it supports everything from postpartum days to holiday escapes — perfect for moms who prefer ease without compromising style.
Price on request. Available online.
Honouring her this Mother’s Day, Attrangi’s Holdani choker set showcases heritage craftsmanship at its finest. Featuring natural stones, gold carving, traditional Holdani work, and refined karigari, it brings together cultural richness and sculptural elegance in a statement of timeless artistry.
`6,450. Available online.
For Mother’s Day, the Frederique Constant Classics Manchette FC transforms time into sculpted elegance, pairing a green malachite-inspired dial with a stainless-steel Clou de Paris cuff bracelet. Powered by the FC-200 quartz movement, it reflects precision and refined jewellery-like craft, making every moment feel intentional and composed.
`1,89,500. Available online.