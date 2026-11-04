Be it Diwali or Bhai Dooj, here’s a last-minute festive gifting guide that you should keep handy

From Diwali cleaning and picking the perfect outfits to shopping for festive gifts, the preparations can get overwhelming by the time Bhai Dooj arrives. Ease out all your stress with this last-minute gifting guide, which takes care of home utilities, festive wear, accessories, and make-up that you can gift your loved ones depending on the purpose and requirement.
Come festive season, and it’s the time for family gatherings and house parties, which always need some extra serveware, making it one of the ideal gifts of the season. Check out Studio Earth by Lata Kedia’s festive drops. The Nyara Collection draws from nature and safari, while the Nilofer collection blends Moroccan and Rajasthani designs through florals and geometric patterns. Each bone-china piece is finished with 24-karat gold detailing and embraces maximalism. Price on request.
If you want a bedsheet and pillow cover to give off luxe vibes so that people keep coming back to you for home décor advice, then check out the Gulzaar bedsheet set by Pachaouli Jaipur. It brings the nuances of traditional Jaipur craftsmanship to your bedroom anywhere in the world through its handblock Mughal art patterns, premium cotton fabric, elegance, and durability. It is a perfect combination of artistry and comfort. At Rs 3,600.
With much to do and little time in hand, impress your special ones by gifting them the Staze Beauty and Rhea Chakraborty collaboration Triple Treat stack palette. The Caught blushin’ range has been specifically created in three shades to suit Indian skin tones. It brings a compact, a blush, and a highlighter in the same stack so that getting ready doesn’t need to be a tedious affair anymore. A little puff or smudge and you are all set for the endless Diwali parties or puja visits. At Rs 699.
Inspired by biker culture, music, contemporary street culture, and gothic notes, Pallavi Singh and Manav Sethi’s ANTISTATUS drops pieces worth festive gifting. From statement rings, pendants, necklaces, bracelets, belt buckles, and silver jewellery, there is something in the collection for everybody. Each piece is rooted in the design philosophy, culture, and community aesthetics and goes beyond jewellery to define you. From Rs 7,000 onwards.
While gifting a sari is quite common during the festive season, here’s your chance to do it with a twist. The Queen’s Necklace embroidered pre-draped sari set by Shivani Nirupam is the perfect festive wear gift. At a time when women are mostly seen running around preparing for house parties or doing prayer arrangements, they hardly get time to dress for themselves. That’s where this tabby silk and viscose satin sari with Warli print, along with a matching blouse with kaudi detailing, comes in handy. At Rs 26,998.
Diwali is the perfect time for men to shine in their ethnic pieces and win hearts around. So check out the Gul Raas blush linen kurta set by Nautanky for your son, brother, husband, or special ones this season. Designed in a contemporary silhouette, the two–piece set features a mandarin collar and printed artwork that give a polished and suave look. Price Rs 26,500.
If you are specifically looking for a gift that would go well with a prayer hall, then check out the KCC Gallery Store’s Diwali gifting collection. The Aarti Heirloom comprises an 18 inches brass diya framed to perfection, while a 15 inch variation is also available in Royal Bloom. With an antique frame, the Crimson glow wins the heart, while a box set of diya and coasters in Festive Bloom works well for both the prayer hall and serving purposes. From Rs 2000 onwards.
Designer Shivan & Narresh’s new home décor edit, Iconograms Object d’Arts, brings the vacation feeling into your home. From sculptural ashtrays to napkin rings, from plate holders to candle holders, the collection has pieces that are apt for this season. Moreover, for all the house parties you attend, the Mahjong Kits are a bonus that would make your gift stand out. Price on request.
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