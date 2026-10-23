Why this British luxury influencer regrets every Birkin bag she has ever bought

Her reasoning has little to do with taste and everything to do with logistics. The Birkin, she explains, makes you a target. "I can't take it out anyway, what's the point of it? Can't wear it anywhere."

You've spent a small fortune on an item designed to be seen, and now you can't be seen with it. It's like buying a convertible and parking it in a garage because of the weather. And the fear isn't hypothetical. Some of her bags, she says, were stolen, leaving her with just one. Her relationship with the survivor? "I look at it with contempt."

Most of us look at expensive things with longing. Lorna looks at hers the way you'd look at a houseguest who has overstayed, borrowed your car and never once offered to do the dishes. In her words, it's "this thing that I've got that I can't really wear and it cost me a fortune. And it'll probably get robbed."

The Birkin is supposed to be the finish line of luxury. For Lorna, it turned out to be a very expensive lesson that the most desirable things you own can also be the ones you worry about most.

There's an irony here, too. The woman who built a business empire after leaving the skies for a screen has concluded that the one thing she can't carry is the bag everyone else dreams of carrying.