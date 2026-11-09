This Transylvanian designer reinterprets legends of her homeland through avant-garde fashion

Her heritage is a layered one: Hungarian, Romanian, German, Dutch and Armenian, with Székler noble roots on top. That mix of cultures is part of why Transylvania, for her, is never a single story. She went on to study fashion at Mod'Art International and Domus Academy in Milan, and launched her label in 2009. Early recognition followed, including the Academy-Vogue Talents special award in 2012 and a place on the Future of Fashion programme in 2014.

The degree to which ABODI has created an imaginary universe sets it apart from a label that only appropriates a pattern. The Twin Unisus Empire, vampires, cat mermaids, moon and sun kings, water villas, and four-headed dragons are just a few of the myths the house has created throughout the years. According to one description, each collection evokes a distinct legendary figure, and the clothing, ceramics, bags, and hand-painted dresses are treasures from that realm.

Crucially, Dora is not illustrating folklore so much as translating its mood. Rather than printing a legend onto a dress, she works from the emotional atmosphere of a story: its tenderness, its menace, its strangeness. Her Transylvanian Chronicles collection, shot by longtime collaborator Szilveszter Makó, takes on the Dracula myth with a surreal eye, down to a painted coat that is as much a canvas as outerwear.