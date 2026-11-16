What is the Barong Tagalog? The story behind the traditional embroidered shirt worn by PM Modi in Manila

What is a barong tagalog?

A barong tagalog is a lightweight, embroidered shirt worn untucked, and it is the Philippines' best-known formal menswear. The name comes from “baro”, the Tagalog word for dress or shirt, and roughly means "the dress of the Tagalog." It is the national dress and official formal menswear of the Philippines.

The classic version has a collar, long sleeves and a straight, boxy hem that sits over the hips. It is typically cut from a sheer or semi-sheer fabric, so the wearer's undershirt shows through. The finest versions are made from piña, a fibre taken from pineapple leaves, or from jusi, a silky cloth. The embroidery is the signature. Hand-stitched patterns run down the front panel and often around the collar and cuffs. The more intricate the work, the more prized the shirt.

A short history

The barong grew out of pre-colonial Filipino dress and took its modern shape under Spanish rule. A popular account holds that colonial authorities required native Filipinos to wear their shirts untucked and in sheer cloth, to mark them apart from Spaniards and make hidden weapons easy to spot. Historians debate how much of that story is documented, but it remains the best-known origin tale. The practical case is simpler: in a tropical climate, a thin untucked shirt keeps the wearer cool.