Whimsymaxxing, faux gemstones and the plastic waste hiding behind the sparkle

Rhinestones and craft gems are commonly made from plastic and once detached from the items they were stuck onto, the individual pieces are difficult to recover and recycle. Unlike a flat sticker, these raised 3D stickers can loosen and detach through handling, friction, movement or washing, depending on the adhesive, surface and conditions of use. Anyone who has worn a bedazzled garment or handled a rhinestone-covered accessory knows that gems can disappear without anyone noticing — and once those pieces slip down a drain or into the trash, they can pose a real risk. The American National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says more than 700 species have been documented ingesting plastic, with ingestion capable of causing physical harm, including blockages and internal injuries.

ASINSIGHT, which tracks Amazon US sales, estimates that the top 50 listings associated with “rhinestones” sold 296,300 units in July 2026, compared with 87,500 in August 2025. A separate “bedazzling” category recorded 294,300 units in July 2026, compared with 64,400 in August 2025.