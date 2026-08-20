Who is a woo-woo girl? Decoding the new-age spirituality trend

Merriam-Webster's earliest recorded use traces to 1992, defining it as “dubiously or outlandishly mystical, supernatural, or unscientific” — a definition that carries its dismissal within its very syntax. Earlier still, in 1971, sci-fi writer Philip J. Farmer used it to mean crazy, untethered from spirituality altogether. By the early eighties, it had narrowed towards its modern sense, when musician George Winston jokingly called his fans “woo-woos” in a 1983 interview. Its likely origin, fittingly, is onomatopoeic — an echo of the eerie, ghostly moan one might associate with a séance, or a haunting, or anything the rational mind is trained to dismiss on first hearing.



But what, precisely, does the label enclose? Ask a Gen Z “woo-woo girl” and the answer arrives as a loosely stitched vocabulary of practice: manifesting, crystals, tarot pulls, astrology, sound baths, energy work and more. It is, in theory, a rejection of rigid systems for something looser, more felt, more “vibes”. Yet the irony is hard to miss. Yet the irony is hard to miss, this supposedly anti-structural movement has erected its own thriving marketplace — subscription tarot apps, celebrity crystal sets, astrology dating algorithms — a spirituality that’s remarkably easy to monetise.