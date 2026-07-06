What is wildflowering? Everything to know about Gen Z's latest dating trend

To understand why wildflowering is resonating, it helps to look at what came before it. The last several years of dating discourse have been dominated by words for heartbreak in slow motion: ghosting, breadcrumbing, groundhogging, situationships. Each one names a specific flavour of being strung along.

Wildflowering is a break from that pattern. It's one of the few recent dating terms that isn't cataloguing bad behaviour.

Dating today often means juggling multiple conversations across multiple apps, second-guessing text timing, and treating every early date like a job interview for a life partner. Some dating coaches have pointed to this 'gamification' of modern romance — the swiping, matching, and constant comparison — as exactly what wildflowering is pushing back against.