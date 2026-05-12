Monkey Barring: Save yourself from heartbreak by knowing about this dating trend

Is monkey barring a form of cheating?

Since dating terms and their boundaries are so new in contemporary relationship dictionary that one cannot really pinpoint and dictate the perimeters. However, to an outsider, the constant search for a better person and even going out behind one’s back to meet new people may come across as mild cheating. If you realise that your present relationship is dwindling or you are stuck in the middle of an abusive relationship and are trying hard to move on, then the situation might not be considered cheating. But if you are in a perfectly healthy relationship and you think that you are ‘bored’ of it or someone fancier caught your eyes who you want to date, then it may be considered a form of cheating.

What does monkey barring tell us about the person?

Anyone who has resorted to monkey barring once, can very well follow it multiple times. It somehow becomes ingrained in their nature. Dating such a person might mean sudden heartbreak and emotional betrayal for the partner. As for the ones into monkey barring, they always tend to have unsteady relationships because of their behaviour. They are also quite indecisive since the definition of a ‘perfect partner’ is almost utopian in nature. Further, being able to move on from one relationship to another without feeling emotionally jolted can be a sign of emotional hollowness. Dating someone who has these traits would mean inviting unnecessary relationship trauma and trust issues. It is thus, ideal, that one stays away from those who are into monkey-barring.