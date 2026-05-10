Stack dating: the modern relationship stage that needs more talking about

Healthy and unhealthy choices in stack dating

Stack dating can, at times, be considered a very dicey positioning. To maintain a healthy version of it, one should be very clear about the fact that whoever they are meeting is not an exclusive commitment. This honesty opens paths for mutual respect and goodbyes too. They need to treat every individual with respect. Remember, nobody is perfect and everyone has some positives and flaws. Most importantly, never make promises that you cannot keep. As you start meeting quite a few people, narrow down your choices for the better.

This phase usually stops when you have met and professed your love to the person you think is the right one for you. If you, however, keep meeting alternatives after a commitment, that might put you in the spot. Moreover, even when you are dating, red flags like bringing friends along and hiding the truth or other relationships should be avoided. You are only meeting for a short time, and your date better make it worth your while.