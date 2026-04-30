9 things to consider if you want to move in with your partner

Clear rationality: Be very clear in your head that you want to move in with your partner and the reasons for it. Are you two planning to take your relationship in the next stage by moving in together? Are you trying to give each other time to understand and balance togetherness and personal space in a relationship? All these should have an answer before you commit to moving in.

Manage the finances: Before you move in to your partner’s house or to a completely new place together, sit down and have a financial discussion. How much would each of you contribute towards the rent, bills, groceries etc? Keep a note of any debts and when they are due. Do as much savings as possible by cutting down on unnecessary expenditure. And most importantly, keep aside an emergency fund.

Legalities: Double check if the space, especially when on rent, allows unmarried young couples to stay together. More often than not that becomes a bone of contention between the landlords and adds to severe stress.