Trust issues: 5 reasons why modern couples find it difficult to trust each other

Wondering why your partner’s phone is constantly buzzing while they are sipping coffee with you? Or doubting them when you see the opposite sex name flashing on their caller ID, late at nights? These are basic reasons why modern dating couples are not being able to place complete trust on each other. Here’s what’s stopping them from leading a health trustworthy relationship.
If you are dating someone and all is going well and still not being able to place complete trust on your partner, then this article is for you. People often wonder why placing complete trust on another person is an issue, here’s debunking all the reasons why.
Choices galore: Today, in the era of confidential dating, people have ample choices to speaking to people and get involved with many at the same time. With dating applications and social media on the rise, it is easy to find options and sometimes, equally easy to hide options from one another. With every swipe people are looking to explore someone better than the present, and this is where trust issues come in the scene. With too many options people wonder if they should tell all the truth about themselves to a single person and what if they turn out to be not the one they have been searching for. Due to this, many times, people do not spill the entire truth about their names, location, jobs and more to their partners.
Past experiences pose restriction: Many may not have had positive relationships or closure in their past. This often puts them in a dilemma of telling the entire truth about themselves. They often burden themselves with the thought that if they fall prey to common dating phenomenon like ghosting or bread crumbing, it would be difficult for them to emotionally get out of them. Moreover, dating is a culture where breakups and betrays are common and that restricts one to completely tell the truth about themselves, which often stems from emotional protection.
Slow emotional movement: Earlier, people used to meet, fall in love or decide to amiably part ways. But today, neither is in a hurry or under parental pressure to settle down. This makes the emotional progress very slow. Since emotional timeline is stretched, it automatically stretches the timeline for trust.
Digital supremacy: Today, instead of meeting people face to face, a lot of emotional exchanges happen through digital devices. From texting, video calls, voice notes to emails, all written words easily fall under the purview of misinterpretation and misunderstanding. What a face to face dialogue can do, modern day keypad can never do. This too leads to increase doubt on the partner which makes it difficult to trust the other person.