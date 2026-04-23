This dating trend reveals the true colours of your partner post-dinner

Non-chalance during the bill: A person, who is seriously interested in paying the bill, will insist repeatedly to allow them to pay or at least split the bill. A sneater, on the other hand can be of two types. Some might not even bother when they see you picking the bill and reaching out to clear it. Some might offer once, but that is just out of politeness. If you turn down their offer, they would not insist and let it be. A third category of people would sneakily excuse themselves from the table the moment they notice the waiter heading towards it with the bill. This makes it easier for them not to pay. Some might not bother striking a conversation about splitting, while some may offer a split later into your bank account, a promise which is never fulfilled.

Ghosting: Those who have had their share of delicious food are intelligent enough to know that they have been bookmarked. After the date, they usually text back politely that it was a nice meeting but there were no sparks. Some might just choose to disappear, rather ghost, and never message, meet or respond.