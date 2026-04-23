This dating trend reveals the true colours of your partner post-dinner

How many times have you been on a date with your new partner to a fancy restaurant and seen their true colours when it comes to paying the bill? Imagine having an array of gourmet food on your first date, and don’t forget the wine, and then making an excuse to use the restroom the moment the check comes. This kind of dating behaviour is real, happens quite a lot and has an interesting term – Sneating. A combination of the words sneaky and eating, sneating is when a person goes on a date only to relish food from high-end places, with no intention of paying for it. Since, in most cases, the responsibility of hosting a good date used to lie on the shoulders of the man, many ‘opportunist’ women were defined such. But contemporary dating also shows how men have stepped into the category and are no less.
Sneating is a common phenomenon in contemporary dating and those who have been on quite a few ones, may have experienced it at least once in their dating journey. But remember, the universe shows us signs and there are a few ways of identify a sneater (sneaky eater) even before or during the date itself, that would help you be on your toes. Here’s what you should look out for.
Insistence: A date doesn’t always have to be a grand affair, especially if it is a first time. It can be something as simple as sipping a cup of tea or coffee on the riverbank or walking hand in hand in a park. But if you notice that your date is insisting on a certain place or a certain high-end cuisine, then tickle your grey cells and see if this is a sign. In fact, politely cross check with them if they are willing to split the bill. There is no shame or hurt in accepting what you can afford or can't.
Non-chalance during the bill: A person, who is seriously interested in paying the bill, will insist repeatedly to allow them to pay or at least split the bill. A sneater, on the other hand can be of two types. Some might not even bother when they see you picking the bill and reaching out to clear it. Some might offer once, but that is just out of politeness. If you turn down their offer, they would not insist and let it be. A third category of people would sneakily excuse themselves from the table the moment they notice the waiter heading towards it with the bill. This makes it easier for them not to pay. Some might not bother striking a conversation about splitting, while some may offer a split later into your bank account, a promise which is never fulfilled.
Ghosting: Those who have had their share of delicious food are intelligent enough to know that they have been bookmarked. After the date, they usually text back politely that it was a nice meeting but there were no sparks. Some might just choose to disappear, rather ghost, and never message, meet or respond.