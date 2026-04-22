Love and relationships drive 70 percent of AI astrology consultations in India: Report

Regarding the geographic distribution of consultations, it should be noted that about 34.66 percent of users hail from Northern India. Other regions of the country are also involved in the process of adopting new technology; Southern India represents 18.14 percent of users. Interestingly, the study reveals a strong gender skew, with women making up nearly 70 percent of the user base. This preference is attributed to the discretion and accessibility offered by AI, allowing for open dialogue on personal matters in an emotionally safe environment.

The usage trends of consultations further indicate the two sides of the coin. The usage frequency rises sharply during the period between 1 pm and 3 pm when seeking a decision-based consultation, whereas the second peak at 9 pm and 11 pm indicates that the consultations could be more reflective and emotionally inclined.

As the trend of multi-messages and exploratory consultations continues to rise, a definite indication of trust in technology-based guidance has emerged. This indicates that instead of being a novelty application, artificial intelligence has now become an essential component of digital health, linking the age-old lineage practices with the convenience of smartphones.