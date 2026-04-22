Dating burnout: 4 ways to deal with the situation

Remember dating isn’t a compulsion; rather, it is just an activity in your life. Thus, if you want to take some time out or feel pressured from going on multiple dates in a short span of time, may be its time to reflect. Dating is an experience of socializing and meeting new people. It should never become excess baggage on anyone, wearing them down.

Stop swiping: Be it left or right, stop swiping. If you feel overwhelmed by the sheer amount of swipes you do every day, then take a break. Either delete your profile or temporarily uninstall the apt for your peace of mind. Even after feeling disappointed with the outcome of dating and finding it a tedious task to do every day, if you go on swiping, it will yield no result. Thus, at times, you just have to take a step back and relax.

Retrospect your dating life: Once you have begun a temporary hiatus from dating apps, take some time to jot down what makes you weary. Is it the idea of reintroducing yourself to every new person? Is it the idea of keeping up with people’s expectations? Is it the idea of forming new bonds and trusting new people after not having nice experiences in the past? Keep these ideas jotted, reflect on them, and when you get back to the dating game next time, you will be more prepared emotionally to tackle different situations.