Dating burnout: 4 ways to deal with the situation

Tired of going out on too many dates at a short duration and ending up with nothing concrete? Is this developing a dating burnout in you? Then here are four ways to tackle it. Dating is an activity which is undertaken so that you can meet new people and find out if your ‘forever love’ is truly out there. It should never feel like a burden or a compulsion. And if it does, then take a step back to contemplate and move ahead with a clearer mind.
Remember dating isn’t a compulsion; rather, it is just an activity in your life. Thus, if you want to take some time out or feel pressured from going on multiple dates in a short span of time, may be its time to reflect. Dating is an experience of socializing and meeting new people. It should never become excess baggage on anyone, wearing them down.
Stop swiping: Be it left or right, stop swiping. If you feel overwhelmed by the sheer amount of swipes you do every day, then take a break. Either delete your profile or temporarily uninstall the apt for your peace of mind. Even after feeling disappointed with the outcome of dating and finding it a tedious task to do every day, if you go on swiping, it will yield no result. Thus, at times, you just have to take a step back and relax.
Retrospect your dating life: Once you have begun a temporary hiatus from dating apps, take some time to jot down what makes you weary. Is it the idea of reintroducing yourself to every new person? Is it the idea of keeping up with people’s expectations? Is it the idea of forming new bonds and trusting new people after not having nice experiences in the past? Keep these ideas jotted, reflect on them, and when you get back to the dating game next time, you will be more prepared emotionally to tackle different situations.
Invest in other hobbies: While you are ‘on a break’, utilise your free time by investing in your hobbies, bettering them or learning something new. You can go on long walks, take care of your health by working out, or simply pack your bags and travel to discover the world, go ahead, these will not just rejuvenate your mind, body and soul but also open up your vision. Moreover, who knows, you may find the love of your life in a gym instead of a dating app?
Quit expectations: One of the reasons dating usually fails is because you start attaching great expectations to the person’s behaviour. If you do want to return to dating once again after a hiatus, treat every conversation as light beginnings or small talk. Don’t attach expectations. Only if you are comfortable then arrange for a meet-up else continue the talks through the app. In short, do not compel yourself to do something which the mind and heart don’t want to.