Are malas, gemstones, and crystals going mainstream in 2026?

There has been an understated transformation in the way that spirituality is worn, thus transforming the definition of wardrobes all around. The 2026 jewellery trends exemplify the way that rudraksha malas, gemstones, and crystals have ceased being hidden in favour of becoming prominent fashion pieces. This millennials and Gen-Z is bringing together religion, wellness, and fashion into one outfit.
2026 jewellery trends showcases how celebrities have embraced wearing spiritually charged jewellery pieces that are noticeable to others. For example, Kriti Sanon was spotted layering up crystal bracelets that included gemstones such as rose quartz and pyrite. On the other hand, actress Anushka Sharma is known for wearing tulsi mala necklace but in a choker style. Singer Lara Raj grabbed everyone’s attention during the Grammy Awards when she wore the Om pendant while walking the red carpet.
Traditional accessories such as rudraksha beads and pendants have come out of religious functions to be worn with everyday, nightlife and red-carpet clothing in India. Another trend that has caught on is birthstone jewellery which can be personalized according to one’s faith or belief system.
Wellness culture is one major influence that will shape 2026 jewellery trends. With the onset of the pandemic, there was increased discussion of topics such as mindfulness, Ayurvedic medicine, and chakra healing, leading to a new appreciation for crystals that purportedly held positive energies.
Design is equally important. The attraction of smooth stones such as amethyst and rose quartz resides in their delicate nature. These qualities usually come first before faith develops. In the case of 2026 jewellery trends, there’s a harmonious relationship between aesthetics and spirituality.
Yet another notable change in jewellery fashion in 2026 is consumer consciousness. Consumers want to know where stones were sourced from. Jewellery is being selected not only by virtue of its style but also because of its story. To conclude, spirituality has finally moved into the limelight through this trend.