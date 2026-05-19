Are malas, gemstones, and crystals going mainstream in 2026?

There has been an understated transformation in the way that spirituality is worn, thus transforming the definition of wardrobes all around. The 2026 jewellery trends exemplify the way that rudraksha malas, gemstones, and crystals have ceased being hidden in favour of becoming prominent fashion pieces. This millennials and Gen-Z is bringing together religion, wellness, and fashion into one outfit.

2026 jewellery trends: How spirituality is becoming everyday style?

2026 jewellery trends showcases how celebrities have embraced wearing spiritually charged jewellery pieces that are noticeable to others. For example, Kriti Sanon was spotted layering up crystal bracelets that included gemstones such as rose quartz and pyrite. On the other hand, actress Anushka Sharma is known for wearing tulsi mala necklace but in a choker style. Singer Lara Raj grabbed everyone’s attention during the Grammy Awards when she wore the Om pendant while walking the red carpet.