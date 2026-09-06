How to make real Orchid flower jewellery at home: Easy DIY guide

With a few hand-picked blooms, a touch of resin and a quiet afternoon, you can transform fragile petals into everlasting, wear-forever art. Fresh orchid jewellery can be part of your wardrobe and making your own takes less than 30 minutes.

Materials needed are Fresh orchid blooms (Dendrobium or Phalaenopsis work best due to their thick petals), flat-back earring posts or blank ring bases, jewellery wire (24 or 26 gauge) or a clear elastic cord, quick-drying clear resin, Mod Podge or clear gel nail polish (to preserve), E6000 glue or clear jewellery adhesive and a small paintbrush.