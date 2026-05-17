This new jewellery label boasts motifs rooted in Tamil landscapes

“Until the age of four, I was living in a beautiful town called Ambasamudram, in Tamil Nadu’s Tirunelveli district, nestled in the Western Ghats foothills by the Tamirabarani River. The scent of jasmine buds drifting from my childhood backyard, vast banana fields, the Wester n Ghats in the distance with Lion Tailed Macaques and Nilgiri Tahrs wandering freely — left a deep imprint on me. These memories became my anchor,” begins Poornima Parvathy.

It is from that accumulation that the label takes shape. The atelier explores Indian hand-crafted jewellery techniques, treating each piece as a translation of lived memory into form, colour and stone. “Every person born and brought up in different parts of India carries their own memories, their own anchors. That, I believe, is the beauty of growing up in India. Culture has a way of enveloping you. I felt the need to translate these into objects people can wear. Our brand name comes from the Sangam Tamil poem Kurinjipattu, which is over 2,000 years old and there are 99 flowers mentioned in it. One of the flowers it describes shares that same deep reddish-purple shade as the garnets we picked for our pieces, that is, Eenkai,” the designer tells us.