Check out these two new jewellery edits by designer Bhavya Ramesh

Developed over a year, the designer notes that this collection has actually had the largest number of pieces they’ve done so far, with over a hundred designs.

“Each sub-collection within Paraloka carries its own visual language, so the motifs shift depending on the universe it belongs to. In Ancient Aliens, the collection revolves around creation, so you see a lot of spine-like structures, central forms with lines radiating outward and silhouettes that feel almost anatomical yet extraterrestrial. With Webbed Fingers, the inspiration comes from a stage of evolution — when life was moving from water to land. That’s where the idea of connected fingers and web-like forms came from. It was a way of translating adaptation and transformation into jewellery. In Gilga, the language becomes more reptilian — sharper, more instinctive, with eye-like features and a more structured, creature-like quality. Lastly, in Naraka, the motifs become much darker and bolder, with elements like skulls and forms that reflect the world of neardeath and life-after-death experiences,” she reveals.