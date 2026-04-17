Check out these two new jewellery edits by designer Bhavya Ramesh

In 2019, when Indian jewellery went through its renaissance period, Bhavya Ramesh was one of the names that explored form, texture and materiality so well that her eponymous brand went on to become one of most iconic bijouterie labels of the country. Rooted in traditional craftsmanship yet shaped by a contemporary lens, this brand created pieces that not only made it to special occasions but to pop-culture events too!
Well-known for her bold, sculptural approach to sterling silver jewellery, the Mumbai-based designer continues to expand her offerings with a brand new edit, Pulse, and new additions to her popular existing collection Paraloka.
“When I first conceived Paraloka, it was never just one world — it was always a collection of multiple universes within it. Over time, it evolved into something that almost traces a full life cycle. It starts with origins — through Ancient Aliens, which explores the birth of the planet and humankind through an otherworldly lens. Then it moves into a more reptilian, instinctive experience and eventually into post-life narratives like Naraka, which explore near-death and lifeafter-death experiences,” Bhavya begins.
Developed over a year, the designer notes that this collection has actually had the largest number of pieces they’ve done so far, with over a hundred designs.
“Each sub-collection within Paraloka carries its own visual language, so the motifs shift depending on the universe it belongs to. In Ancient Aliens, the collection revolves around creation, so you see a lot of spine-like structures, central forms with lines radiating outward and silhouettes that feel almost anatomical yet extraterrestrial. With Webbed Fingers, the inspiration comes from a stage of evolution — when life was moving from water to land. That’s where the idea of connected fingers and web-like forms came from. It was a way of translating adaptation and transformation into jewellery. In Gilga, the language becomes more reptilian — sharper, more instinctive, with eye-like features and a more structured, creature-like quality. Lastly, in Naraka, the motifs become much darker and bolder, with elements like skulls and forms that reflect the world of neardeath and life-after-death experiences,” she reveals.
Engineered headgears, nail rings, sculptural armpieces and bold, dimensional forms — each piece from this edit is crafted in sterling silver and set with gemstones. “When it comes to gemstones and details, each sub-collection has its own treatment. The techniques and visual language shifts depending on the narrative, but across the collection, you will see stone settings and kundan settings appear repeatedly,” the designer shares.
While Paraloka channels an existential circle, Pulse draws from movement and rhythm. “It’s softer, more fluid, Pulse follows the body. It really comes down to how the pieces are constructed. We’ve worked with linked elements, tension-based structures and flexible joints that allow the jewellery to move with the body rather than sit rigidly on it. There’s also a strong use of chains, spirals and cascading forms, with elements like pearls and flower-like details that drop and shift as you move,” Bhavya elucidates.
The Pulse collection includes around 25 pieces, spread across four categories. The silver holds the structure but the pearls introduce fluidity into this edit. “Pearls are something I’ve always loved, but I consciously stayed away from them for a long time because they felt overused in jewellery. With this collection, I finally gave into that instinct. It felt like the right moment to reinterpret them in my own language. What makes their use here different is the range — we’ve worked with all shades of pearls, from black iridescent tones to greys to classic pearl white,” she concludes.
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