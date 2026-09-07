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Princess Diana & The Royals Exhibition: What to see, expect and top highlights

Inside Las Vegas’s immersive tribute to Diana and the Windsors, featuring authentic gowns and a walk-through journey from royal bride to global humanitarian icon
Authentic Princess Diana evening gown displayed in a lit glass showcase at the Las Vegas exhibition.
Princess Diana & The Royals Exhibition offer a collection of seven dresses worn by Princess Diana
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Princess Diana & The Royals: The Exhibition, located at The Shops at Crystals on the Las Vegas Stri, is a 10,000-square-foot walk-through experience across 12 themed galleries. It spans royal history, fashion and personal memorabilia, focusing heavily on Diana’s life, marriage and legacy. While the exhibition holds real, historic evening dresses and personal correspondence, many other historical dresses are exact artistic/paper replicas, not the original textile garments.

Princess Diana Exhibition in Las Vegas boasts dresses, artifacts and royal history

Visitors viewing personal artifacts and historic dresses inside Princess Diana & The Royals: The Exhibition.
Beyond Diana, one can also come across dedicated rooms that focus on other royals too

The headline attraction is a collection of around seven authentic evening dresses worn by Princess Diana, including notable pieces by designers like Gianni Versace. Over 700 physical objects are on display and the highlights include handwritten notes, school notebooks, personal memos, invitation lists and wedding memorabilia.

Beyond Diana, one can also come across dedicated rooms that focus on Queen Elizabeth II, King Charles III and childhood keepsakes from Princes William and Harry. The exhibit features artistic interpretations of famous outfits, including miniature detailed cloth replicas of her iconic dresses.

Life-size sculpture recreation of Princess Diana's 1981 royal wedding dress and 25-foot train.
Wedding of the Century Room is dedicated entirely to the 1981 nuptials of Charles and Diana.

Wedding of the Century Room is dedicated entirely to the 1981 nuptials of Charles and Diana. The life-size paper sculpture recreation of her famous wedding dress and 25-foot train by artist Isabelle de Borchgrave. Spot original wedding invitation lists, seating arrangements for the wedding breakfast, official souvenir programs and a slice of preserved fruitcake from the reception.

The exhibition also showcases the unseen side of Diana through handwritten notes, personal journals, Christmas cards and memos. Many of these letters reveal her famous dry sense of humour, playful notes to her staff and schedule planners (including handwritten reminders for hair appointments).

The People's Princess & Humanitarian Legacy focuses on her charity work, particularly her campaigns regarding landmines and AIDS awareness. It documents her transition from a member of the royal family to a global humanitarian powerhouse. There is also the Highgrove Bench, a custom wrought-iron garden bench bearing the initials 'D & C' framed by hearts gifted from their then-neighbours that sat in their garden for over a decade.

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Authentic Princess Diana evening gown displayed in a lit glass showcase at the Las Vegas exhibition.
Five royal exhibitions showcasing regal fashion worn by the monarchs

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