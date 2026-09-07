Princess Diana & The Royals Exhibition: What to see, expect and top highlights

Princess Diana & The Royals: The Exhibition, located at The Shops at Crystals on the Las Vegas Stri, is a 10,000-square-foot walk-through experience across 12 themed galleries. It spans royal history, fashion and personal memorabilia, focusing heavily on Diana’s life, marriage and legacy. While the exhibition holds real, historic evening dresses and personal correspondence, many other historical dresses are exact artistic/paper replicas, not the original textile garments.
The headline attraction is a collection of around seven authentic evening dresses worn by Princess Diana, including notable pieces by designers like Gianni Versace. Over 700 physical objects are on display and the highlights include handwritten notes, school notebooks, personal memos, invitation lists and wedding memorabilia.
Beyond Diana, one can also come across dedicated rooms that focus on Queen Elizabeth II, King Charles III and childhood keepsakes from Princes William and Harry. The exhibit features artistic interpretations of famous outfits, including miniature detailed cloth replicas of her iconic dresses.
Wedding of the Century Room is dedicated entirely to the 1981 nuptials of Charles and Diana. The life-size paper sculpture recreation of her famous wedding dress and 25-foot train by artist Isabelle de Borchgrave. Spot original wedding invitation lists, seating arrangements for the wedding breakfast, official souvenir programs and a slice of preserved fruitcake from the reception.
The exhibition also showcases the unseen side of Diana through handwritten notes, personal journals, Christmas cards and memos. Many of these letters reveal her famous dry sense of humour, playful notes to her staff and schedule planners (including handwritten reminders for hair appointments).
The People's Princess & Humanitarian Legacy focuses on her charity work, particularly her campaigns regarding landmines and AIDS awareness. It documents her transition from a member of the royal family to a global humanitarian powerhouse. There is also the Highgrove Bench, a custom wrought-iron garden bench bearing the initials 'D & C' framed by hearts gifted from their then-neighbours that sat in their garden for over a decade.