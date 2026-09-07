Princess Diana & The Royals Exhibition: What to see, expect and top highlights

The headline attraction is a collection of around seven authentic evening dresses worn by Princess Diana, including notable pieces by designers like Gianni Versace. Over 700 physical objects are on display and the highlights include handwritten notes, school notebooks, personal memos, invitation lists and wedding memorabilia.

Beyond Diana, one can also come across dedicated rooms that focus on Queen Elizabeth II, King Charles III and childhood keepsakes from Princes William and Harry. The exhibit features artistic interpretations of famous outfits, including miniature detailed cloth replicas of her iconic dresses.