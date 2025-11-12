A designated collection of national and international importance managed by Historic Royal Palaces (HRP), an independent charity that cares for six unoccupied royal residences in the UK. It is a vast and actively growing archive containing nearly 10,000 items of historic dress, textiles, and accessories, spanning from the 16th century to the present day. The collection is housed primarily at Hampton Court Palace for conservation and research purposes, but selected items are rotated for public display across HRP's sites, most famously at Kensington Palace. t tells the story of life at the British royal court, British ceremonial traditions, and the history of fashion. It includes clothing worn by monarchs and key figures, such as George III, Queen Victoria, Queen Elizabeth II, and Diana, Princess of Wales.

