Five royal exhibitions showcasing regal fashion worn by the monarchs

Across centuries and continents, the garments, accessories, and ceremonial objects worn by royalty represent far more than simply personal style; they are profound, tangible archives of history. From the preserved silks and painted enamels of Asian imperial courts to the sumptuous gowns and intricate jewellery of European dynasties, these exquisite collections illuminate how monarchs and consorts harnessed fashion as a powerful tool for diplomacy, cultural identity and political messaging. Here are five exhibitions across the world where you can experience craftsmanship and human stories woven into the fabric of regal life.
This museum is a pivotal archive of the Nguyễn Dynasty (1802–1945), Vietnam's last imperial ruling family and is central to understanding the imperial history of Hue, the former capital. Housed primarily within the Long An Palace, this exquisite royal architectural structure was built in 1845. The museum is a key component of the Hue Monuments Complex, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. It houses a comprehensive collection of over 300 highly valuable items, including royal costumes, ceremonial chinaware, painted enamel objects (particularly the famous Bleu de Hue), ancient bronze cauldrons, musical instruments used in court rituals and royal seals.
A new exhibition set to open at The King's Gallery, Buckingham Palace on 10 April, to celebrate the late Queen's enduring fashion legacy and what would have been her centenary in 2026. It will be the largest and most comprehensive display of Queen Elizabeth II's fashion ever mounted, featuring approximately 200 items, with many being exhibited for the first time. The confirmed dates are April to October 2026. The exhibition charts the late Queen's clothing worn across all ten decades of her life, from childhood ensembles to the vibrant outfits of her final years as monarch. Centrepiece garments include her 1947 Wedding Dress and the 1953 Coronation Dress, both designed by Sir Norman Hartnell. Other items range from couture eveningwear and state visit gowns to her famous off-duty style, such as tweed jackets and silk headscarves.
The temporary exhibition ( on till March 22, 2026) at the Victoria and Albert (V&A) Museum in London focuses on the style and lasting cultural influence of the ill-fated Queen of France, Marie Antoinette. It presents Marie Antoinette not just as a frivolous figure, but as an innovator of taste whose style in dress, hair and interiors influenced centuries of design, fashion and decorative arts. Displays typically feature a wide range of objects, including loans from the Palace of Versailles. Highlights include her elaborate jewellery (like the infamous diamond necklace), couture gowns from her era (often a robe de cour) and intimate personal items like her monogrammed toilette set or a porcelain breast bowl commissioned by the Queen.
The Decades of Style: The Royal Wardrobe of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit exhibition (and similar rotating displays) at the Queen Sirikit Museum of Textiles in Bangkok, Thailand, highlights her role as a cultural ambassador through fashion. Located within the Grand Palace complex, its purpose is to preserve the textile arts of Thailand and celebrate The Queen Mother's lifelong commitment to their promotion. The exhibition tells the story of how, in the 1960s, The Queen Mother spearheaded the effort to create a recognised, distinct national dress for Thai women, known as Chut Thai Phra Ratcha Niyom (Thai dresses of royal favour). This resulted in the establishment of eight different styles (such as the Thai Chakri and Thai Siwalai).
A designated collection of national and international importance managed by Historic Royal Palaces (HRP), an independent charity that cares for six unoccupied royal residences in the UK. It is a vast and actively growing archive containing nearly 10,000 items of historic dress, textiles, and accessories, spanning from the 16th century to the present day. The collection is housed primarily at Hampton Court Palace for conservation and research purposes, but selected items are rotated for public display across HRP's sites, most famously at Kensington Palace. t tells the story of life at the British royal court, British ceremonial traditions, and the history of fashion. It includes clothing worn by monarchs and key figures, such as George III, Queen Victoria, Queen Elizabeth II, and Diana, Princess of Wales.
