Fashion autobiography: 5 exhibitions that tell deeper personal stories

The Dress Codes exhibition showcases royal and court fashion spanning 500 years. This exhibit features a curated selection of garments, including pieces worn by Queen Victoria, Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Diana. It explores the rules of royal dressing and how fashion has been used to make powerful statements.

From former queen Victoria's mourning clothes and Diana's red Bruce Oldfield dress to dresses worn by the young princesses in 1930's, the exhibition offers insights into heavily embroidered men's court suits, uniforms worn by palace staff and how royal fashion was more than just a style choice.

Beyond just looking, the exhibition engages visitors with curated music, tactile rooms where you can feel the fabrics, and opportunities to interact with the content. Best part? The exhibition is included with your general admission ticket to Kensington Palace, making it a great value and a natural part of a visit to the historic royal residence.