5 unmissable fashion exhibitions set to be held in 2025

Visionary Journeys is a comprehensive exhibition celebrating Louis Vuitton's heritage and its connection with Japan with a dedicated gallery that explores traditional garments, samurai armor and references to kawaii culture. Celebrating 170 years of Louis Vuitton, the exhibition traces the brand's evolution from its origins in 1854 to its modern-day innovations and collaborations. Designed by Shohei Shigematsu (OMA) and curated by art historian Florence Müller, the exhibition spans 2,200 square meters across eleven thematic galleries.

Pieces are displayed on floating tatami-inspired platforms. The entrance features eight monumental lantern-like columns made of Monogram washi paper, emphasizing the museum's five-story atrium. Notice their iconic trunks, a hemispherical installation at the entrance constructed from 138 original Louis Vuitton trunks symbolizing global exploration and the brand's creative universe; and even collaborations with iconic artists like Takashi Murakami, Yayoi Kusama, Rei Kawakubo and NIGO. You can even buy from the Exclusive Gift Shop offering limited-edition collectibles, including the Visionary Journeys Exhibition Notebook and Catalogue.

Where & when: ₹1,200 approx. At Nakanoshima Museum of Art, Osaka (5F Galleries), On till September 17, 2025 (Closed on Mondays). Sunday to Thursday: 10:00 – 17:00 (last entry 16:30). Fridays, Saturdays, and the day before public holidays: 10:00 – 19:00 (last entry 18:30).