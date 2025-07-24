5 unmissable fashion exhibitions set to be held in 2025

When fashion comes from a luxe angle, it isn’t just about the clothes or accessories you own, wear or style anymore. It goes beyond shops, sales associates and exclusive access — it’s a whole lifestyle. From beauty products to hotels and restaurants, these brands and designers have built a global legacy. The labels are now household names — and no, they aren’t stopping there. While the July summer beach club trends are slowly winding down, the year has been all about exhibits. It’s been about placing fashion design, jewels and couture in galleries — for people to see up close. To observe the details. Interested? Jet-setter's here are five exhibitions by global luxury fashion houses that you shouldn't miss!
Visionary Journeys is a comprehensive exhibition celebrating Louis Vuitton's heritage and its connection with Japan with a dedicated gallery that explores traditional garments, samurai armor and references to kawaii culture. Celebrating 170 years of Louis Vuitton, the exhibition traces the brand's evolution from its origins in 1854 to its modern-day innovations and collaborations. Designed by Shohei Shigematsu (OMA) and curated by art historian Florence Müller, the exhibition spans 2,200 square meters across eleven thematic galleries.
Pieces are displayed on floating tatami-inspired platforms. The entrance features eight monumental lantern-like columns made of Monogram washi paper, emphasizing the museum's five-story atrium. Notice their iconic trunks, a hemispherical installation at the entrance constructed from 138 original Louis Vuitton trunks symbolizing global exploration and the brand's creative universe; and even collaborations with iconic artists like Takashi Murakami, Yayoi Kusama, Rei Kawakubo and NIGO. You can even buy from the Exclusive Gift Shop offering limited-edition collectibles, including the Visionary Journeys Exhibition Notebook and Catalogue.
Where & when: ₹1,200 approx. At Nakanoshima Museum of Art, Osaka (5F Galleries), On till September 17, 2025 (Closed on Mondays). Sunday to Thursday: 10:00 – 17:00 (last entry 16:30). Fridays, Saturdays, and the day before public holidays: 10:00 – 19:00 (last entry 18:30).
Dolce & Gabbana's From the Heart to the Hands exhibition is currently running in Rome, after successful runs in Milan and Paris. The exhibition is conceived as a heartfelt tribute to the enduring inspiration that Italian art, architecture, craftsmanship, music, opera, ballet, cinema and folklore have provided to Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana.
Featuring over 200 creations, the vast collection of Alta Moda (Haute Couture) and Alta Sartoria (Haute Tailoring) pieces. Beyond garments, the exhibition includes 300 handcrafted accessories and 130 original artworks, some created specifically for the exhibition. The exhibition unfolds across approximately 1,500 square meters, with large, immersive rooms exploring various themes that highlight Italian cultural influences like Sicilian traditions, Venetian glassmaking, the brand's connection to Italian cinema and the dolce vita lifestyle and more. Curated by Florence Müller, on Thursdays and Fridays from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM, tailors and seamstresses directly from the Dolce & Gabbana atelier animate the exhibition space, offering visitors an authentic and dynamic view of the creative process.
When and where: ₹1,727 approx. At Palazzo delle Esposizioni Roma. Sunday to Wednesday: 10:00 AM – 8:00 PM (last entry 7:00 PM) Thursday to Saturday: 10:00 AM – 10:30 PM (last entry 9:30 PM). Closed on Mondays.
Giorgio Armani Privé 2005-2025: 20 Years of Haute Couture exhibition offers an unparalleled look into two decades of Giorgio Armani's exquisite haute couture creations and it is personally curated by Giorgio Armani himself. Features a vast selection of approximately 150 haute couture pieces from 40 different collections, spanning from the very first Giorgio Armani Privé collection in 2005 to the most recent ones. Many of the Privé creations have graced red carpets on some of the world's most famous celebrities, and visitors will likely recognize some iconic garments.
The exhibition highlights the refined lines, precious fabrics, intricate jewel embroidery and the meticulous handcraftsmanship that define Armani Privé. The space is subtly infused with Bois d'Encens, the signature scent of the Armani Privé haute couture perfume line and features an original soundscape by L'Antidote. This marks the first time that such a comprehensive collection of Giorgio Armani Privé garments is exhibited in Milan, the designer's hometown.
When & where: ₹1,524 approx. At Armani/Silos, Milan, Italy. Wednesday, Friday, Sunday: 11:00 AM – 7:00 PM (Last admission 6:00 PM). Thursday, Saturday: 11:00 AM – 9:00 PM (Last admission 8:00 PM). Closed on Mondays, Tuesdays and during the summer closure (August 11th to 26th, 2025).
The Dior exhibition dedicated to dance was unveiled earlier this summer and is intended to be a long-term addition highlighting the profound connection between haute couture and the art of dance. You'll find historic Christian Dior creations, including costumes made for the 1947 ballet Treize danse choreographed by Roland Petit. It also features more recent silhouettes designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri (current Artistic Director for women's collections) for contemporary dance shows like Chapter 3: The Brutal Journey of the Heart (2019) by Sharon Eyal and Gai Behar.
It explores the technical demands of creating stage costumes, showcasing revisited tutus, leotards and flowing dresses that emphasize the fluidity of body and fabric. This dance room is one of thirteen thematic sections within La Galerie Dior, offering a comprehensive journey through the history of the House of Dior. The display features a sober, rhythmic scenography that complements the theme of dance.
When and where: ₹1,625 approx. At La Galerie Dior, Paris, France. Every day from 11:00 AM – 7:00 PM till September 28, 2025. Closed on Tuesdays. Last Entry is 5:30 PM.
The Gianni Versace Retrospective has just opened in London and is being billed as the largest exhibition of Gianni Versace's work ever staged in the UK. Boasting 450 original vintage ensembles, the exhibition showcases a massive collection of original vintage garments, accessories, personal sketches, photographs and interviews. Many of these pieces are from private collections across Europe.
See creations worn by some of the most famous figures of the 80s and 90s, including Princess Diana, Naomi Campbell, Kate Moss, Elton John, George Michael and Liz Hurley. The exhibition covers 21 collections from 1988 to 1997, charting Versace's craftsmanship across Italian cultural history, art and even Catholicism. A dedicated room explores his relationship with London and British celebrities. The exhibition aims for an immersive experience, with elements like a mock-up of his design studio and a dramatic setting within the railway arches that evokes 90s nightlife.
When & where: ₹2,694 approx. At The Arches London Bridge. Sunday - Friday: 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM (Last entry 4:30 PM). Saturday: 10:00 AM - 7:00 PM (Last entry 5:00 PM). On till March 1, 2026. The exhibition operates on a timed entry basis. You can enter any time within your 30-minute time slot, and once inside, your visiting time is unlimited.