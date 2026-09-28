The secret behind Olivia Rodrigo’s water-soluble Melting Dress on The Unraveled Tour

Formulated alongside her long-time stylist duo, Chloe and Chenelle Delgadillo, who dubbed it the unravelled dress. The outer garment is crafted from a water-soluble PVA/fabric matrix. When drenched with water, the polymer bonds instantly break down, causing the fabric to liquify and slide off without needing a traditional offstage wardrobe change.

While the moment felt like pure pop-concert magic, the technology and concept were created by legendary Cyprus-born British fashion designer Hussein Chalayan. Chalayan spent six months developing water-reactive dissolving textiles for his Paris Fashion Week SS16 collection, inspired by Cuba's shifting political landscape. On the 2015 runway, two models stood under showerheads mid-show. As water fell, their uniform-like military coats dissolved away to reveal embellished tropical dresses underneath.