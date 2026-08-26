FSSAI inspections: Expired fish, rotten food reportedly found at Bengaluru’s elite clubs

Restaurants across India are being called out for their expired products and unclean kitchens after authorities ramped up food safety checks. Following the unexpected exposé of some of the top restaurants and luxury hotels in the country, authorities have continued their investigation. And this time a few elite clubs of Bengaluru have become the centre of the crime.
In the grounds of the elite clubs and upscale outlets, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) have reportedly found unhygienic food handling, expired meat and food products without proper labels or expiry dates. Reports claim that the inspection was conducted at several prominent clubs, including Bowring Club, Century Club, Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) Club and Mahalakshmi Layout Club.
Reports also claim that in one of these clubs’ canteens, officials found expired fish, while a stock of toor dal lacked details about its packing or storage date. The storage of the food ingredients also came as a major concern, where unhygienic practices were brought to light.
Another club’s canteen was also issued a notice after officials found lapses in kitchen cleanliness. The establishment was pulled up for failing to maintain the required hygiene standards in its food preparation area.
As of now, as per the authorities, the required notices have been issued to these clubs where they are required to make necessary changes and also comply with prescribed food safety standards. The inspections were carried out to check whether club kitchens were adhering to prescribed hygiene standards and serving food that met the required safety and quality norms.
As part of a three-day special drive, food safety officials inspected 60 hotels across Bengaluru and collected 77 samples for testing. They also seized 640 kg of meat, 276 kg of rotten vegetables and several other expired or unsafe food items. Some of the top hotels in the country with international branding to their name came out as culprits of unbothered adulteration of food and other ingredients.
This has emerged as a crucial test for the country’s food safety standards. Stricter inspections and greater accountability could help expose more violations, improve food safety practices and set a stronger benchmark for establishments across the country in the upcoming days.