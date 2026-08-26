FSSAI inspections: Expired fish, rotten food reportedly found at Bengaluru’s elite clubs

Restaurants across India are being called out for their expired products and unclean kitchens after authorities ramped up food safety checks. Following the unexpected exposé of some of the top restaurants and luxury hotels in the country, authorities have continued their investigation. And this time a few elite clubs of Bengaluru have become the centre of the crime.

Bengaluru Food Safety Checks: These elite clubs face notices over expired food, and hygiene issues

In the grounds of the elite clubs and upscale outlets, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) have reportedly found unhygienic food handling, expired meat and food products without proper labels or expiry dates. Reports claim that the inspection was conducted at several prominent clubs, including Bowring Club, Century Club, Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) Club and Mahalakshmi Layout Club.

Reports also claim that in one of these clubs’ canteens, officials found expired fish, while a stock of toor dal lacked details about its packing or storage date. The storage of the food ingredients also came as a major concern, where unhygienic practices were brought to light.

Another club’s canteen was also issued a notice after officials found lapses in kitchen cleanliness. The establishment was pulled up for failing to maintain the required hygiene standards in its food preparation area.