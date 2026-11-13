A savoury Karnataka favourite finds a new home in cookies

A good cookie doesn’t always have to be sweet, and Ricky’s Cookies makes a rather convincing case for it with its latest additions. Co-founder Karthikeyan Jagannathan returned from Bengaluru with thoughts of the Maddur vada, the much-loved Karnataka snack that has motorists stopping along the highway. That little food memory has now found its way into the bakery’s first product-inspired cookie.

Karthikeyan Jagannathan gives Karnataka’s iconic Maddur vada a makeover

The Maddur vada cookie is a clever interpretation of the original. Bite-sized, crisp and wonderfully crunchy, each piece has little bits of aromatics scattered through it, bringing back the familiar savoury notes of the traditional vada. The flavours feel recognisable without being a direct imitation, and all the cookies disappear before you even realise it. It’s an unusually good experiment, and one of our favourite new bakes we’ve tried this year.