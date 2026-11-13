A savoury Karnataka favourite finds a new home in cookies

A good cookie doesn’t always have to be sweet, and Ricky’s Cookies makes a rather convincing case for it with its latest additions. Co-founder Karthikeyan Jagannathan returned from Bengaluru with thoughts of the Maddur vada, the much-loved Karnataka snack that has motorists stopping along the highway. That little food memory has now found its way into the bakery’s first product-inspired cookie.
The Maddur vada cookie is a clever interpretation of the original. Bite-sized, crisp and wonderfully crunchy, each piece has little bits of aromatics scattered through it, bringing back the familiar savoury notes of the traditional vada. The flavours feel recognisable without being a direct imitation, and all the cookies disappear before you even realise it. It’s an unusually good experiment, and one of our favourite new bakes we’ve tried this year.
For those with a sweeter tooth, the Seven-inch caramel & dark celebration cookie is just as thoughtfully put together. Made with in-house 60 per cent dark chocolate using cacao beans from Idukki and Pollachi, it is paired with jaggery caramel and topped with caramel cashews. The chocolate is folded in with just the right amount of restraint, allowing the caramel to come through without overwhelming it. The cashews bring a gentle bite, while the jaggery lends the sweetness a mellow, rounded finish.
Rs 250 onwards. Available online.