This new bar in Chennai brings neighbourhood watering hole culture to the fore

On to ‘Periya Plates’. The prawns kadai saadam borrows the thrifty trick of a mother scraping the pan with rice, here applied to a rich coconut prawn curry, another excellent nod to nostalgia!

Dessert is from the ‘Inippu Pakkam’, the sweets page. Dumroot halwa layered into mini pavs arrives with tea on the side, and the Elaneer rasmalai, what can go wrong when two good things become one.

Meal for two: Rs 2,500. 11 am to 12 pm. At 183 Kudi Kadai, Vadapalani.