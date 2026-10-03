Chef Adrial Branco takes Indian flavours on a global detour with his new menu

At some point during a conversation with chef Adrial Branco, you realise that every dish on the menu is something he has eaten somewhere, thought about for too long, and then refused to leave in the past. With the new menu at Roc-A-Coe, it becomes all the more apparent. A childhood plate of tandoori chicken becomes fried chicken. A Bombay chaat becomes guacamole. A bowl of leftover mash and Goan chorizo from his kitchen days becomes a dish of its own. Even the very rich mashed potato takes a detour through the French Chef Joël Robuchon’s kitchen before arriving in Chennai.

The new Roc-A-Coe menu is built on these little detours, using global formats but constantly finding its way back to India. “We’re just not mixing two cuisines,” Adrial says. “We’ve broken the cuisines down. We’re taking plating techniques, cooking techniques, an element or an ingredient that is very famous in a European or Mexican or American country.”

The Desi chicken tacos make the point neatly. Makhani gravy and chicken chunks sit inside a triangular taco with birista onions and pickled onions. Adrial refuses to use pulled chicken here because, as he puts it, “I don’t really like to use a lot of pulled chicken because it gets very chewy.” The chunks hold up better, especially with the richness of the makhani.