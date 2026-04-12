A bar where Art Deco meets archival pours

The first thing you notice at Roc-A-Coe is how light can become architecture. Karl Fernandes, operations head and beverage consultant, gestures toward the interplay of light and shadow as we settle in. “The space that you see is a 1930s modern interpretation of an Art Deco era,” he says. “Every architectural detail is made to create shadows.” It tracks. Carved stone surfaces of the omakase-style bar absorb light, while a statement wall, inspired by the cobblestones of the reworked KNK Road, becomes part of the interplay.

With Art Deco influences and a menu rooted in cocktail history, this bar offers a layered drinking experience

Karl walks us through Chennai’s lineage of drinking as swing jazz plays in the background. A port city shaped by arrivals and exchanges, Madras had taverns and punch houses as early as the late 18th century, with licensed establishments lining the Esplanade. “By then, drinking was already structured,” he explains. “And later, in the 1930s, what you see is what they called the art of polite drinking.” The cocktails here nod to this legacy, weaving in local ingredients like raw mango, narthangai, curry leaf and even filter coffee.

We begin with the Esplanade, first served. Tequila with raw mango brine and a touch of saline, and it hits in waves. Sharp, then soft, but surely lingers long. Next comes the Nine O’Clock Shandy, light and deceptively simple, followed by the Rosette, which quickly becomes our favourite. Gin, strawberry cordial, vermouth and sparkling water come together in something dangerously easy to drink. This is the one you order “just one more” of and suddenly it is midnight.