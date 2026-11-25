Despite its name, Daulat ki chaat is a sweet rather than a savoury snack. A winter speciality found in the narrow lanes of Old Delhi, this delicate dessert is made by slowly whisking milk and cream until they form a light, frothy texture. Traditionally prepared overnight in the cold, it is collected in the early morning and served with a dusting of powdered sugar, khoya and nuts. Often finished with silver leaf, the dessert is prized for its airy consistency and fleeting availability, as warmer temperatures make its preparation difficult.